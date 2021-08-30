Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pauatahanui Orca - Whale Rescue

Monday, 30 August 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Whale Rescue

A pod of 7 New Zealand Coastal orca - believed to be 1 male, 5 females, and a youngster (either a calf or a juvenile) - entered the Pāuatahanui Inlet, in Porirua Harbour, between 7 and 8 am on Saturday the 28th of August. The Inlet is frequented by eagle rays, a common source of food for our orca.

While in the Inlet, the orca have been periodically eating, sleeping and just generally having a good time!

New Zealand Orca are on the Department of Conservation's ‘Nationally Critical’ list, as there are fewer than 200 around our coastline-so it's very exciting for us to get to see 7 visiting us!

Whale Rescue has been working with DOC, the Orca Research Trust (www.orcaresearch.org), local Iwi and HUHA (Helping You Help Animals), to observe and document the pod since they entered the Inlet. Together, we have also developed a network of people (isolating in their homes) who are able to give us accurate locations of the pod. We are also receiving photos of the pod from members of the public who can document them from their homes.

As this is the 3rd day that the pod has been in the Inlet, we are monitoring them very closely; the Inlet is known to have sandbanks that constantly change and with the current silting up of the harbour due to construction run-off there are likely to be even more changes. We believe the orca are exploring those channels and are preparing to find their way out.

Dr Ingrid Visser, expert on New Zealand orca and founder of the Orca Research Trust (and co-founder of Whale Rescue), has been working with us remotely to assess the pods' behaviour. We would like to emphasize that Whale Rescue are obeying Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown requirements, and we respectfully ask that members of the public do the same.

We will be updating people via the Whale Rescue Facebook page as the situation progresses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whale Rescue on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 30/8: 562 Cases Overall


There are 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today. All 53 cases are in Auckland. This brings the total number of active cases in the community outbreak to 562. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 547 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 



National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 