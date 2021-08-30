Te Arotake Panel Welcome Addition Of Brendan Boyle

The Review Panel of Te Arotake Future for Local Government is pleased to welcome Brendan Boyle as a new Panel member.

Brendan begins his appointment at the end of August, and replaces John Ombler, who resigned in July due to health reasons.

Brendan was appointed by the Minister for Local Government due to his significant and specific experience in central government, including holding several top-level management positions across the public sector.

Review Panel Chair Jim Palmer says Brendan’s experience and perspective in this space is key for the Review, as central government has a direct and ongoing involvement with the local government sector.

“Brendan brings the level of experience to the Panel needed as we embark on the next Phase of the Review to reimagine the best system for the future of local government. The Panel is very pleased to have him on board and we look forward to his expertise as we progress this work,” says Mr Palmer.

Brendan Boyle experience summary

Brendan has held a wide range of senior government roles, more recently including Operations Lead of the COVID-19 Taskforce at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. He has held high-level management roles between 2003 and 2018, including Chief Executive of the Ministry of Social Development, Land Information New Zealand and the Department of Internal Affairs. As Chief Executive for the Department of Internal Affairs, Mr Boyle also held the role of Secretary for Local Government, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the local government system.

