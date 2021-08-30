Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Police: arrests, seize firearms and methamphetamine

Monday, 30 August 2021, 7:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police make a number of arrests, seize firearms and
methamphetamine

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, Field Crime Manager,
Waikato:

Waikato Police have made a number of arrests, after proactive Covid
compliance vehicle stops conducted by staff uncovered firearms, cash and
drugs.

While enforcing Covid travel restrictions last Friday 27 August, Police
stopped a vehicle early in the hours of the morning, where the driver was
found to be disqualified. After being arrested he was found to be in
possession of methamphetamine, point bags, cash and drug paraphernalia.

This 38-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday and
was charged with driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine
for supply, refusing details and giving false details. He was remanded in
custody

Staff then responded to reports of erratic driving on Cobham Drive Hamilton
at around 5am. Police stopped a motorcyclist who was found to be a
suspended driver. The rider became aggressive and resisted arrest. He was
found to have a large amount of cash together with a quantity of
methamphetamine and LSD on him. This 33-year- year-old man appeared in the
Hamilton District Court on Friday and was remanded in custody on a number of
offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply, driving whilst
suspended and noncompliance with Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order.


The above two men are both linked to local gangs.

Later that day, Police were called to reports of a trespass in the area of
Tahuna where a man under the influence of drugs drove onto private property
and refused to leave.

Police arrived and located a 30-year-old man in breach of his bail
conditions. While moving the vehicle off the informant’s property, Police
located a loaded shot gun containing three rounds of ammunition. A search
pursuant to The Search and Surveillance Act 2012 was invoked and a further 16
rounds were found and seized and a clandestine mobile methamphetamine lab was
located in the boot of the vehicle.

This Waikato man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday also on a
variety of drugs and firearms charges. He was also charged with noncompliance
with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order . He too was remanded in
custody.

All of these arrests were a really good result for Police because
methamphetamine destroys our communities and we want to send a clear message
that such criminal activity, especially drugs and illegal firearms won’t be
tolerated.

Police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and
the detrimental impact it has on all our communities.

The actions of all of these people are incredibly disappointing and New
Zealand Police have little tolerance for those breaching the Alert Level 4
restrictions.

Waikato Police are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe so we
continue to encourage everyone to abide by the restrictions for the safety of
everyone in the community.

