Waikato Police: arrests, seize firearms and methamphetamine

Waikato Police make a number of arrests, seize firearms and

methamphetamine

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, Field Crime Manager,

Waikato:

Waikato Police have made a number of arrests, after proactive Covid

compliance vehicle stops conducted by staff uncovered firearms, cash and

drugs.

While enforcing Covid travel restrictions last Friday 27 August, Police

stopped a vehicle early in the hours of the morning, where the driver was

found to be disqualified. After being arrested he was found to be in

possession of methamphetamine, point bags, cash and drug paraphernalia.

This 38-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday and

was charged with driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine

for supply, refusing details and giving false details. He was remanded in

custody

Staff then responded to reports of erratic driving on Cobham Drive Hamilton

at around 5am. Police stopped a motorcyclist who was found to be a

suspended driver. The rider became aggressive and resisted arrest. He was

found to have a large amount of cash together with a quantity of

methamphetamine and LSD on him. This 33-year- year-old man appeared in the

Hamilton District Court on Friday and was remanded in custody on a number of

offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply, driving whilst

suspended and noncompliance with Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order.



The above two men are both linked to local gangs.

Later that day, Police were called to reports of a trespass in the area of

Tahuna where a man under the influence of drugs drove onto private property

and refused to leave.

Police arrived and located a 30-year-old man in breach of his bail

conditions. While moving the vehicle off the informant’s property, Police

located a loaded shot gun containing three rounds of ammunition. A search

pursuant to The Search and Surveillance Act 2012 was invoked and a further 16

rounds were found and seized and a clandestine mobile methamphetamine lab was

located in the boot of the vehicle.

This Waikato man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday also on a

variety of drugs and firearms charges. He was also charged with noncompliance

with a Covid-19 Public Health Response Act order . He too was remanded in

custody.

All of these arrests were a really good result for Police because

methamphetamine destroys our communities and we want to send a clear message

that such criminal activity, especially drugs and illegal firearms won’t be

tolerated.

Police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and

the detrimental impact it has on all our communities.

The actions of all of these people are incredibly disappointing and New

Zealand Police have little tolerance for those breaching the Alert Level 4

restrictions.



Waikato Police are working hard to ensure we keep our community safe so we

continue to encourage everyone to abide by the restrictions for the safety of

everyone in the community.

