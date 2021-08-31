Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fonterra Funded Research Tries To Bury Nitrate Cancer Risk - Greenpeace

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 5:23 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace says research released by ESR and co-funded by dairy giant Fonterra excludes the most at-risk rural communities in its investigation into bowel cancer risk from nitrate in drinking water.

Following significant international studies showing a link between increased risk of bowel cancer and nitrate contamination at as low as 0.87mg/L, the ESR study sought to analyze the risk in a New Zealand context.

But Greenpeace campaigner Steve Abel says by focusing on the average and excluding data on households with the highest rates of nitrate contamination, such as those in rural areas that use private bore water, it leaves out the people most at risk.

"Those with highest health risk in rural communities are effectively buried within the larger population who have lower nitrate levels in their water and hence lower health risk."

"Testing by Greenpeace and other organisations has shown worsening levels of nitrate contamination in rural bore water, well above levels linked to increased risk of bowel cancers and preterm births," says Abel.

"It’s no coincidence that these bores are mostly in rural areas, and that some of the highest nitrate readings are in regions with intensive dairying. We know that synthetic nitrogen fertiliser - the biggest user of which is the dairy industry - and too many cows cause nitrate contamination in drinking water.

"With Fonterra co-funding this research, the lack of inclusion of data on rural people with private bores effectively buries the cancer risk of nitrate contaminated water that they face."

Fonterra came under fire earlier this year for dumping massive amounts of nitrate-contaminated wastewater onto ‘ghost farms’, posing a threat to freshwater and drinking water.

"It unfortunately looks like a ‘follow-the-money’ situation with Fonterra having a financial interest in the focus of the research," says Abel.

"Rather than honestly address the problem of nitrate in drinking water, the Fonterra funded research avoids the cancer and preterm birth risk that rural communities face from nitrate contamination caused by synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and intensive dairying by simply excluding these groups from the study."

Greenpeace says that unlike other studies, the Fonterra-funded ESR research fails to focus on the most at risk groups. The research explicitly uses registered water supplies and "will not include information [from] unregistered water supplies such as private wells."

It suggests that up to 14% of New Zealanders may receive their drinking-water from unregistered supplies and around 37% of those are groundwater.

At a June 2021 Greenpeace water testing day in Ashburton, of 101 private bore water samples, nearly 90% showed nitrate contamination higher than the cancer risk level of 0.87mg/L (nitrate-nitrogen); 60% of the samples had over 5mg/L; and ten samples were over the current health limit of 11.3mg/L.

"By looking at average consumption, the research seems to wilfully ignore the most at-risk communities in hotspots throughout the country such as Canterbury, Southland and Waikato where many rural people are consuming vastly more nitrate in their drinking water than the average," says Abel.

Greenpeace has tested over 450 water samples as part of a suite of free drop-in water testing days across Canterbury and Southland. More free testing events are planned for Waikato and further areas of the country when Covid restrictions permit.

"Everyone should be able to trust that the water from their tap is safe to drink. Given we know the links to cancer and premature birth, research organisations should be working to answer the question: how much nitrate is a health risk in our drinking water? People in regions with high nitrate contamination have a right to know the answer," says Abel.

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to take a precautionary health approach and lower the allowable nitrate limit in drinking water to below 1mg/L.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Auckland remains in level 4 for 2 weeks, Northland likely to move to level 3 from Midnight Thursday


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if the country had not moved into lockdown, daily case numbers could have been around 550. Cabinet has confirmed all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this will be for at least a week, to be reviewed at Cabinet next week... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 



National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 