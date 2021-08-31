Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Court dismisses DC Policy challenge on all counts

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A legal challenge to Hamilton City Council’s development contributions policy has been comprehensively dismissed.

Justice Ian Gault announced his decision on Friday, after a three-day hearing in the High Court in Hamilton in April.

Development contributions (DCs) allow councils to recover some of the costs of infrastructure like roads, water pipes and other community facilities from developers. Where it is determined a specific development contributed to the infrastructure cost, the Policy determines how these costs are shared.

A group of 19 Hamilton developers sought a judicial review of the Council’s DC Policy, raising 17 claims. Justice Gault found in favour of the Council on all 17 claims and dismissed the application for judicial review.

Barrister Lachlan Muldowney, who was co-counsel in the hearing, said the decision validates the Council’s approach to the formulation and application of its development contributions policy.

“More generally, it also provides helpful clarity on a range of important issues in this area of local government funding and financing,” he said.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs said Friday’s decision should put an end to any claims Council’s DC Policy was flawed.

“We’re considered leaders in this area at a national level. Funding growth is complex, and it’s even more complex ensuring we fairly share the costs of growth between developers and general rates.

“This decision means our whole community can have confidence in our processes and the underlying structures which support our DC Policy. It also provides developers with certainty that we are balancing their interests as well.

“That clarity of position means we can continue to build relationships with the development community as our city grows.”

Mr Briggs said the court process over the past 12 months placed additional demands on staff and resources while Council was developing its current Long-Term Plan, delivering its largest-ever capital works programme and responding to the challenges of Covid-19.

“The judgment is satisfying but confirming the legality of our policy and our systems has cost around $700,000. We are taking advice on our ability to seek costs on behalf of our ratepayers,” Mr Briggs said.

Mayor Paula Southgate said she is pleased the case has been concluded.

“Hamilton’s future success is dependent on managing growth well. The economic, social and cultural benefits of a growing city are best achieved through really clear planning and long-term partnerships between Council, its community and its business partners.

“Hamilton has some visionary and committed developers who play a huge role in building a city we can all be proud of. Our role as Council is to have systems in place that provide clarity and certainty to all involved and this decision confirms that.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Auckland remains in level 4 for 2 weeks, Northland likely to move to level 3 from Midnight Thursday


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if the country had not moved into lockdown, daily case numbers could have been around 550. Cabinet has confirmed all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this will be for at least a week, to be reviewed at Cabinet next week... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 



National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 