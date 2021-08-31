Porirua City services at Alert Level 3

When the Wellington region moves into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at midnight tonight, there will be a few more Council services and recreation options available for Porirua City.

These include mountain biking, tennis and other court sports, the reopening of Spicer Landfill, cemeteries, and an increase in numbers able to attend funerals.

In all cases when you are out of your home, you need to keep two metres from anyone not in your bubble. Masks must be worn on public transport, when accessing any services or businesses, and are strongly encouraged when you’re outside your home and in a place where it is hard to keep your distance from other people.

Contact tracing is required - using the Covid tracer app or by supplying your name and contact details.

Here are some of the changes - which apply from Wednesday 1 September:

Mountain bike tracks:

Mountain biking is okay if you are experienced and know the trail. Stick to easy trails. Make sure you maintain a two-metre distance from other people.

Sports fields and outdoor courts:

Stay in your bubble. Team sports or training outside of your bubble are not allowed. Avoid using any common equipment touched by people from outside your bubble.

Cemeteries:

-Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people (excluding Council staff). This applies to services only - no meals, food or receptions can take place. Physical distancing and infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.

-Cemetery gates will be unlocked but visitors must stick to their household bubble, stay two metres from others, wear masks and follow any instructions from cemetery staff.

Spicer Landfill and recycling:

-Spicer Landfill reopens on Wednesday 1 September and will be open daily from 7am to 4pm. We expect it to be busy and patience will be needed. The need for physical distancing means less people will be able to use the landfill at any one time, which may add to delays.

-We will keep an eye on queues and post on the Council Facebook page if things get too busy.

-There will be systems in place for physical distancing, contactless payment (no cash) and contract tracing. Masks must be worn.

- Trash Palace and the bulk recycling centre remain closed.

-Recycling services will be back to normal, with recycling going to the sorting centre.

Animal control:

-The animal pound is still closed to the public, but our animal control officers will respond to calls about roaming dogs. This is in in addition to the essential services we have been operating at in Alert Level 4.

Parking:

-There will be no active parking enforcement but we will respond to complaints.

Building inspections:

-We will carry out building inspections provided a control plan is in place on site.

Resource consent enforcement:

-Site visits will start for monitoring and compliance.

Resource consent planning:

-Site visits will start, and other staff will continue to work remotely. Virtual hearings will be held for resource consents.

Noise control:

-Limited noise control services will run, with officers maintaining physical distancing when around other people.

-Any large gatherings found when responding to noise complaints will be referred to police.

All site visits will be subject to strict Covid-19 safety requirements. Any staff accessing Council sites or other premises will follow strict health and safety protocols including handwashing and sanitising, signing in, physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Other services:

Other services that have been closed or suspended during Alert Level 4 will not change under Alert Level 3. These include:

-Dogs must be on a leash at all times when out, even in areas that are usually off-leash.

-Dog parks are closed.

-Playgrounds are closed.

-Skate parks are closed.

-Parks and open spaces are open for walking, but stay in your bubble and keep two metres from others.

-Libraries, pools, Pātaka, Te Rauparaha Arena and the council nursery are closed.

-Council buildings are closed.

For more information on council services under Alert Level 3 visit poriruacity.govt.nz/covid

© Scoop Media

