Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City services at Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

When the Wellington region moves into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at midnight tonight, there will be a few more Council services and recreation options available for Porirua City.

These include mountain biking, tennis and other court sports, the reopening of Spicer Landfill, cemeteries, and an increase in numbers able to attend funerals.

In all cases when you are out of your home, you need to keep two metres from anyone not in your bubble. Masks must be worn on public transport, when accessing any services or businesses, and are strongly encouraged when you’re outside your home and in a place where it is hard to keep your distance from other people.

Contact tracing is required - using the Covid tracer app or by supplying your name and contact details.

Here are some of the changes - which apply from Wednesday 1 September:

Mountain bike tracks:

Mountain biking is okay if you are experienced and know the trail. Stick to easy trails. Make sure you maintain a two-metre distance from other people.

Sports fields and outdoor courts:

Stay in your bubble. Team sports or training outside of your bubble are not allowed. Avoid using any common equipment touched by people from outside your bubble.

Cemeteries:

-Funerals will be able to go ahead at our cemeteries but limited to 10 people (excluding Council staff). This applies to services only - no meals, food or receptions can take place. Physical distancing and infection prevention and control requirements must be in place and a record of attendees kept in case contact tracing is needed.

-Cemetery gates will be unlocked but visitors must stick to their household bubble, stay two metres from others, wear masks and follow any instructions from cemetery staff.

Spicer Landfill and recycling:

-Spicer Landfill reopens on Wednesday 1 September and will be open daily from 7am to 4pm. We expect it to be busy and patience will be needed. The need for physical distancing means less people will be able to use the landfill at any one time, which may add to delays.

-We will keep an eye on queues and post on the Council Facebook page if things get too busy.

-There will be systems in place for physical distancing, contactless payment (no cash) and contract tracing. Masks must be worn.

- Trash Palace and the bulk recycling centre remain closed.

-Recycling services will be back to normal, with recycling going to the sorting centre.

Animal control:

-The animal pound is still closed to the public, but our animal control officers will respond to calls about roaming dogs. This is in in addition to the essential services we have been operating at in Alert Level 4.

Parking:

-There will be no active parking enforcement but we will respond to complaints.

Building inspections:

-We will carry out building inspections provided a control plan is in place on site.

Resource consent enforcement:

-Site visits will start for monitoring and compliance.

Resource consent planning:

-Site visits will start, and other staff will continue to work remotely. Virtual hearings will be held for resource consents.

Noise control:

-Limited noise control services will run, with officers maintaining physical distancing when around other people.

-Any large gatherings found when responding to noise complaints will be referred to police.

All site visits will be subject to strict Covid-19 safety requirements. Any staff accessing Council sites or other premises will follow strict health and safety protocols including handwashing and sanitising, signing in, physical distancing and wearing masks where required.

Other services:

Other services that have been closed or suspended during Alert Level 4 will not change under Alert Level 3. These include:

-Dogs must be on a leash at all times when out, even in areas that are usually off-leash.

-Dog parks are closed.

-Playgrounds are closed.

-Skate parks are closed.

-Parks and open spaces are open for walking, but stay in your bubble and keep two metres from others.

-Libraries, pools, Pātaka, Te Rauparaha Arena and the council nursery are closed.

-Council buildings are closed.

For more information on council services under Alert Level 3 visit poriruacity.govt.nz/covid

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 