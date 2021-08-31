Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Services At Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Council continues to have good systems in place to ensure our residents and staff are safe as we prepare for the shift to Alert Level 3 from 11:59pm tonight (Tuesday 31 August).

While our facilities can’t reopen yet, some services can recommence. Here’s what you need to know as we move to Alert Level 3:

  • Rubbish and Green Waste collections continue. Recycling will once again be collected and processed from 1 September.
  • Parking fees will continue to be waived across the city for the first week of Alert Level 3 and this will be reviewed again next week.
  • The Admin building, libraries and hubs, the Dowse Art Museum, Little Theatre and Petone Settlers Museum all remain closed to the public. All library loans have been auto-extended.
  • Recreation and sport centres including RICOH, Walter Nash and our swimming pools are closed.
  • Artesian water taps remain closed.
  • All parks remain open, but playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment will stay closed.
  • Council continues to offer many services remotely throughout Level 3, this includes the contact centre answering calls and responding to emails, some library services, building and resource consents processing, environmental health, and animal control officers responding to urgent requests.
  • Council meetings will continue to be carried out via Zoom.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell thanked the community for doing their part to stop the spread of COVID19 and encouraged those who need assistance to reach out if needed.

"Our residents have done a great job of staying in their bubbles and keeping their communities safe. Under Alert Level 3, this needs to continue if we want to ensure that we contain COVID-19 in the Wellington region."

"If you or your whānau need extra support during this time, there are people and agencies able to support you. Please reach out to us and we can connect you with the right people."

More information on Hutt City Council services and facilities at Alert Level 3 can be found here: www.huttcity.govt.nz/covid19

Confirm your rubbish and recycling collection days by entering your address at: www.toogoodtowaste.co.nz

