Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Welcomes Report On Congestion Charging As Part Of Emissions Target

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Greater Wellington has welcomed a report from the Transport and Infrastructure Committee on congestion charging in Auckland, describing it as a necessary enabler for mode shift and zero emissions targets.

The report, Inquiry into congestion pricing in Auckland, recommended that Auckland be the first scheme of its kind in New Zealand, with congestion charging implemented in other New Zealand cities in the future. In its findings the report stressed the need to engage with the public about what congestion pricing is, what purpose it serves, and how it can be implemented, as well as the importance of showing how the revenue would be used to benefit people affected by congestion pricing.

Roger Blakeley, chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport committee wholeheartedly agrees with the findings.

“If we are serious about reducing emissions then we need to talk more and invest more in mode shift programmes. This means providing walking and cycling infrastructure, much better, cheaper, accessible and more frequent public transport. This requires a serious rethink and a reprioritisation of funding from the Government and tools like congestion charging and parking policies can be part of the funding model,” says Cr Blakeley.

In June, the regional council made a submission to the Government on Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to Net Zero by 2050 urging a significant shift in policies, institutional arrangements and planned investment to accelerate the change needed to reduce transport emissions.

Greater Wellington’s Regional Land Transport Plan includes a target of ‘40 percent increase in active travel and public transport mode share by 2030 but believes that a shift to electric vehicles by itself will not be sufficient and that mode shift, rather than electrification of private vehicles, should be the government’s main transport priority.

“Of course we need to transition to electric vehicles, but focusing on this as a priority risks undermining the urgent mode shift required away from investment in motorways and towards energy efficient transport infrastructure that will actually carry the number of people we need to carry now and in the future.

“We need to design our transport systems within the basic geographic constraints of our cities, with climate and the social pressures baked in so we don’t short change the planet or people who are not currently well served by transport system including people with disabilities and people who are less well off.

“Three quarters of the Government’s National Land Transport Fund (NLTF) is already allocated for the decade ahead, so a review of the NLTF’s scope and priorities will be needed as well as additional funding. If congestion charging can play a part in helping us get there quicker the Government should explore that as an option for our region,” says Cr Blakeley.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 