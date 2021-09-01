Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Report card shows how the region is tracking

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

A Waikato Regional Council report on the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of the region shows its residents feel better connected and healthier than average for New Zealand.

The Waikato Progress Indicators – Tupuranga Waikato (WPI) report was presented at the Strategy and Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday [31 August]. It showed the Waikato region scored above the national average in community engagement, community pride, social connectedness and perceived health, as well for the number of te reo Māori speakers and building activity.

Waikato Progress Indicators – Tupuranga Waikato is an online dashboard of 32 environmental, social, cultural, and economic indicators, which are measured and updated annually against the baseline data for 2006-2007.

For 2020, the results showed improvement in 11 indicators and decline in nine, while 12 indicators showed no significant change.

Committee Chair Pamela Storey said, “This is really useful data and, in some areas, we see some positive trends. These indicators do help us to focus our attention on areas for improvement.

“While affordable housing is key for our growing communities, when we see the greatest amount of subdivision is occurring on highly productive land, we need to also be cognisant of the need to feed a growing population,” Cr Storey said.

The five largest positive changes, in order, were:

  • increased road safety – social cost of road injury crashes about $2000 per capita in 2007 v $1300 per capita in 2019 (all expressed in 2020 dollars)
  • improved air quality – 20 annual exceedances in 2007 v 13 in 2020
  • increase in building activity – real value of building consents issued about $3500 per capita in 2007 (expressed in 2020 dollars) v $4300 in 2020
  • less crime – about 800 recorded victimisations per 10,000 population in 2007 v about 600 in 2020
  • higher average incomes – medium weekly household income of $1400 in 2007 (expressed in 2020 dollars) v $1700 in 2020.

The five largest negative changes, in order, were:

  • less physical activity – 61 per cent of survey respondents were physically active on five or more of the past seven days in 2006 v 35 per cent in 2020.
  • poorer perceptions of community engagement – 62 per cent of survey respondents agreed the public has an influence over decisions by local councils in 2006 v 37 per cent in 2020.
  • more residential expansion onto versatile land – residential use of versatile land was 13,727 hectares in 2008 v 17,287 hectares in 2017 (the greatest amount of subdivision has been occurring on land classed as having higher productive capabilities)
  • higher water use – allocation of 67 per cent of primary allocable flow at the Waikato River mouth during the summer months in 2007 v 83 per cent in 2020.
  • less use of public transport – 9.1 boardings per resident in 2007/08 v 7.1 in 2019/20.

The report’s author, strategic principal advisor Dr Beat Huser, told councillors that the devil was in the detail, when it came to understanding the data.

“High level data can mask underlying issues or differences such as for perceived health. Overall, 79 per cent of people surveyed rated their health positively, but if we look at the result by ethnicity it shows a totally different picture. We have 69 per cent of Māori who rated their health positively and for Pasifika even less at 57 per cent.

“Also, some of the social community indicators which show us to be above average in New Zealand have actually worsened in our region, such as social connectedness, and while our road safety has improved it is worse than the national average.”

The Waikato Progress Indicators and the annual reports provide communities and decisionmakers with valuable information to help guide future efforts in the Waikato.

The summary report can be viewed at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/wpi.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Judith Collins Should Consider The Canada Model


For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 