Albert Town rabbit control operation postponed until winter 2022

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced that due to the timing of the Alert Level 4 and 3 lockdowns, the decision has been made to not undertake the rabbit control works in reserve areas around Albert Town.

The New Zealand Government is clear that the focus for everyone at this time is staying home, staying safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and all non-essential work should be deferred.

In addition to this, the reserves targeted by rabbit control operations are high profile and as people are encouraged to undertake exercise close to home, they are likely to be busier than usual.

Furthermore, warm and generally wet weather right through winter has also led to a very early spring. Coupled with both the delays of and uncertainty around lockdown, QLDC has determined that the baiting operation in reserves around Albert Town is outside the seasonal period of achieving a successful result.

The rabbit control operation in this location will now be postponed until winter 2022.

Rabbit control operations located north of Albert Town in the Albert Town Reserve and by Waterfall Creek in Wānaka are complete. Signage will remain in place until the areas are deemed safe for dogs to be allowed off lead.

