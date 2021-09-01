Albert Town rabbit control operation postponed
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:14 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Albert Town rabbit control operation postponed until winter
2022
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has
announced that due to the timing of the Alert Level 4 and 3
lockdowns, the decision has been made to not undertake the
rabbit control works in reserve areas around Albert
Town.
The New Zealand Government is clear that the focus
for everyone at this time is staying home, staying safe and
preventing the spread of COVID-19, and all non-essential
work should be deferred.
In addition to this, the reserves
targeted by rabbit control operations are high profile and
as people are encouraged to undertake exercise close to
home, they are likely to be busier than
usual.
Furthermore, warm and generally wet weather right
through winter has also led to a very early spring. Coupled
with both the delays of and uncertainty around lockdown,
QLDC has determined that the baiting operation in reserves
around Albert Town is outside the seasonal period of
achieving a successful result.
The rabbit control
operation in this location will now be postponed until
winter 2022.
Rabbit control operations located north of
Albert Town in the Albert Town Reserve and by Waterfall
Creek in Wānaka are complete. Signage will remain in place
until the areas are deemed safe for dogs to be allowed off
lead.
