With lockdown extended for 2 more weeks, ProCare reminds Aucklanders it is absolutely safe to visit your GP

With Auckland entering its second fortnight in Alert Level 4, ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, is reminding Aucklanders that even though we are in lockdown, it is still safe to visit your general practice.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "While some general practices are busy with swabbing and vaccinating against COVID-19, practices across our network still have capacity to deal with usual health enquiries.

"We want to remind people that general practices are available to support their patients, maybe in a different way such as virtually or over the phone and it is important that people know that there is support still available and to please contact their GP if needed," she continues.

"Given the strict infection protection control measures in place, it is absolutely safe to visit your doctor. Just make sure that you ring ahead so they can triage you and work out whether an in person or virtual consultation is best," continues Norwell.

"The last thing we want, is to come out of lockdown and be facing into much wider health issues because people have been concerned about seeking support from their doctor," she continues.

This view is reiterated by ProCare’s clinical team.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director, says: "Whilst it’s important to take the message of ‘staying home’ extremely seriously, this doesn’t apply if you have concerns about your health or wellbeing. Now is not the time to put off seeing your doctor, in fact, it’s the very time you do need to keep in contact with your General Practice team.

"This message has been reiterated by the Director General of Health at the 1pm press briefings. So, if you need to get your baby immunised, get a flu injection, get a repeat prescription or seek wider support - please don’t hesitate to contact your practice to make an appointment," continues Moffitt.

"If you’re busy working from home and can’t fit in an appointment during ‘working hours’ or need to see a doctor over the weekend, then please reach out to a virtual doctor such as CareHQ. And importantly, if it’s an emergency, please continue to ring 111 as you would normally," concludes Moffitt.

