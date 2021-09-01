Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

With lockdown extended for 2 more weeks, ProCare reminds Aucklanders it is absolutely safe to visit your GP

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

With Auckland entering its second fortnight in Alert Level 4, ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, is reminding Aucklanders that even though we are in lockdown, it is still safe to visit your general practice.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "While some general practices are busy with swabbing and vaccinating against COVID-19, practices across our network still have capacity to deal with usual health enquiries.

"We want to remind people that general practices are available to support their patients, maybe in a different way such as virtually or over the phone and it is important that people know that there is support still available and to please contact their GP if needed," she continues.

"Given the strict infection protection control measures in place, it is absolutely safe to visit your doctor. Just make sure that you ring ahead so they can triage you and work out whether an in person or virtual consultation is best," continues Norwell.

"The last thing we want, is to come out of lockdown and be facing into much wider health issues because people have been concerned about seeking support from their doctor," she continues.

This view is reiterated by ProCare’s clinical team.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director, says: "Whilst it’s important to take the message of ‘staying home’ extremely seriously, this doesn’t apply if you have concerns about your health or wellbeing. Now is not the time to put off seeing your doctor, in fact, it’s the very time you do need to keep in contact with your General Practice team.

"This message has been reiterated by the Director General of Health at the 1pm press briefings. So, if you need to get your baby immunised, get a flu injection, get a repeat prescription or seek wider support - please don’t hesitate to contact your practice to make an appointment," continues Moffitt.

"If you’re busy working from home and can’t fit in an appointment during ‘working hours’ or need to see a doctor over the weekend, then please reach out to a virtual doctor such as CareHQ. And importantly, if it’s an emergency, please continue to ring 111 as you would normally," concludes Moffitt.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 31/8: 621 Overall Cases


There are 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community today; all in Auckland. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 612. One previously reported case has been reclassified as a border case. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 597 and in Wellington it is 15... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 