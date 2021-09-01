Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

AUM New Years Eve Festival 2021 Music And Talent Line-Up

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 2:44 pm
Press Release: AUM Productions

 

Aum New Year’s Festival 2021 announces its first-release music and talent line-up which pushes the event into new areas of entertainment as well as maintaining its place as the largest hub of New Zealand talent at any new years festival.

We’re proud to announce our first theatre and comedy acts: Suzy Cato of Suzy’s World TV fame, and comedians Brendhan Lovegrove & Ben Hurley.

The music line-up is diverse as ever with artists ranging from electronica (psytrance, house, techno, downbeat, dub) to progressive rock to contemporary pop. Over 30 bands, live performances and DJs comprise this first announcement. The second line-up announcement will be in October.

Included are many of New Zealand’s best underground DJ talents, as well as some of our favourite bands including the long awaited return of Little Bushman as well as Mermaindens, Estère and Vikae. Local and international DJs include Alix Perez, Paige Julia, Anthony Pappa, Spoonbill, Optimus Gryme & Amandamania.

Festival Location

Aum NYE Festival takes place at an amazing 400 hectare location 45 minutes north of Auckland on South Head peninsula. There are multiple separate zones/stages, each uniquely themed and offering a different style depending on the day or night of the festival. The campgrounds are beautiful, lush surroundings offering comfortable, spaced camping - without doubt one of the best-appointed festival sites in Aotearoa.

Stages/zones

White Stag Stage - the largest stage, an outdoor mecca to sonic and visual art. Towering above the dance floor and with a forest backdrop, the White Stag hosts the stadium sized sound system. White Stag runs an opening night roster of house and progressive DJs, followed by psytrance for new years eve and drum & bass on 1st Jan.

Kanuka Stage is a huge tent decked out with plants, mirror balls, chandeliers and roof projections. This stage has all the feel of a secret nightclub you’ve just discovered in a forest. Promoters Lo-fi Productions curate the music for this stage - 36 hours of the very best house and techno DJs NZ has to offer.

The Hub is home to everything flamboyant and theatrical and will also be the centre for all of our live music this year. Located in the centre of the festival site, it is the meeting point day and night where circus performances, dance, comedy and spoken word arts take place. In-between, there’s chillout and dub music performances by live acts and DJs. At night The Hub becomes a relaxed hangout perfect for a hot chocolate or chai tea.

The Hill Stage is a special spot of the festival, a natural amphitheatre found up a narrow sandy path. It runs three distinct branded themes across the festival - this year by Lockdown Legends and Lubble who bring progressive psytrance and K-Road energy to the stage.

Aum also features an incredible array of art, performance, workshops, healing, yoga, food outlets, chill areas, artisan markets, costume parades, bush walks, active learning, luxurious camping, and an unrivaled loving vibe.

Full first music and talent line-up list

Suzy Cato, Comedy with Brendhan Lovegrove & Ben Hurley

Little Bushman

Alix Perez

Spoonbill

Anthony Pappa

Terafractyl

Eartheogen

Estère

Mermaindens

80s x

Amandamania

ANTIX

Camo MC

Dr Firewood

Dylan C

Ferksta

Heylady

Makeshift Parachutes

Mamadafunk

Matt Drake

Optimus Gryme

Osey

Paige Julia

POD

Rob Warner

Roger Perry

Strangely Arousing

The Professor

Tom Cosm

Vikae

About Aum NYE Festival

Aum is New Zealand’s joyful, inclusive, loving, community spirit event. We are proudly New Zealand owned and operated, with an ongoing commitment to showcase and support the home-grown music and art we love. We invite and encourage all kinds of incredible art, ideas, interactions and creativity, and champion new talent.

2021 will be Aum Festival’s seventh year at this site. Each year it grows and has become the sharing, friendly community event we envisaged many years ago. Aum is colourful, unique, diverse, inclusive, friendly, very safe, and a lot of fun.

Sustainability

AUM is one of New Zealand’s cleanest, litter free and most integrated events. We will keep it that way. We want this world to last so we are striving to ensure sustainability in all areas of our business. From our business model itself, to the inclusion and support of local artists, suppliers and contributors, to the continued creation and delivery of zero waste events where we will be environmentally conscious at all times with a view for continued improvement and sharing of what we learn and achieve with the community.

Website: www.aum.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AUM Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:


National: New Portfolio Allocations Confirmed

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 