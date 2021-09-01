Regional Council representation open for comments

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is seeking submissions on its proposed representation arrangements ahead of the 2022 elections.

“The review is taking place now as a result of the Council’s decision made in May to establish Māori constituencies for the 2022 and 2025 local elections,” says Leeanne Hooper, the Regional Council’s Electoral Officer.

“The Council has reviewed its arrangements and is proposing to change the current configuration of nine councillors and five constituencies, by adding a further two Māori constituencies. We want to hear from the public now, on whether these and other changes reflect the right approach to the future of decision-making at the Regional Council table.”

The Regional Council’s Representation Review consultation is based on a proposal to:

• Increase the total number of councillors from 9 to 11 - including 2 new councillors to be elected by voters registered on the Māori Roll

• Retain 5 General constituencies

• Set boundaries to establish two Māori constituencies

• Alter the boundary between the Ngaruroro and (current) Wairoa general constituencies – to allow for a better balance of constituent numbers

• With advice from kaumatua in the region, to incorporate Māori place names.

A representation review must be done by every council at least every six years. It is an opportunity for councillors to check-in with their communities, to then propose changes to the the Local Government Commission for a final decision on constituencies or numbers of councillors to ensure they are able to serve their communities well.

Hawke's Bay people can make written submissions before 8pm on Sunday 3 October.

More information on this public consultation is at hbrc.govt.nz, search #representation.

