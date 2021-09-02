Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

City appoints new chief executive

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has appointed Lance Vervoort as its new chief executive.

Vervoort has been Council’s general manager – community for the past decade, leading more than half of the organisation’s staff.

He joined the Council in 2010. In September 2015, alongside his general manager’s role, he was appointed deputy chief executive to Richard Briggs. Briggs announced in May he would leave the organisation this October.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the search for a new chief executive had been wide and thorough.

“The role of the chief executive is incredibly important at this time. Our whole sector is facing massive change and we will be looking to the chief executive to advise us well and ensure Hamilton is in the best possible place to influence that change,” she said.

“We had a number of exceptional people apply who were all genuinely excited at the opportunity to lead a city which is seen as very progressive and in very good heart. I sincerely congratulate Lance on securing the job. Council looks forward to working with him in his new role, backed by his very capable team. He is an outstanding person to work with - straightforward, honest and extremely hardworking and he will bring his own unique flavour to the role.”

Vervoort joined Hamilton City Council after two years as a private consultant. Prior to that he was a general manager at Auckland Regional Council in charge of 25 regional parks, 137 staff, visitor services, iwi relations and stakeholder relationships.

During his tenure, he increased the Auckland regional parks network by 25 per cent and negotiated the gifting of a $10 million property from the landowners to Aucklanders. His responsibilities also included the Auckland Botanic Gardens, Mt Smart Stadium and the harbourmaster function.

In 2016, Vervoort was awarded the Recreation Aotearoa Ian Galloway Memorial Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the parks, gardens and open space sector.

Vervoort joined Hamilton City as parks and gardens manager in 2010 and was promoted to general manager – community within six months. During his time at the city, he has overseen significant upgrades and developments of major facilities plus led the implementation of Council’s high performance framework to drive staff productivity. He has negotiated major funding partnerships involving city playgrounds, the zoo and Hamilton Gardens and remains Chair of the Rototuna Indoor Recreation Centre Trust.

“I’ve had the privilege of driving some important initiatives for Hamilton but we’re now entering a time of real change for the city. There are massive growth opportunities as well as many challenges ahead. As a major New Zealand city we must be prepared for those,” Vervoort said.

“I’m looking forward to driving that change, but doing so in a way that takes the community along with us. I’m a realist. I know change can be challenging but it can also be very positive if you plan and manage it well.”

Vervoort will start his role on 18 October on a salary of $370,800 including Council’s Kiwisaver contribution and a vehicle. There are no bonuses, incentive payments or at-risk elements of the remuneration.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 1/9: 632 Overall Cases


As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On how New Zealand can get itself a safe, purpose-built Covid isolation facility


Over the past few months, one of the few things that the “Covid elimination” strategists and the “we have to live with Covid” advocates have agreed on is that New Zealand sorely needs a purpose-built managed isolation facility. Using hotels located downtown as makeshift isolation facilities has been a necessary, but dangerous solution. Vaccination alone – even at 80-90% levels - will never succeed in keeping the infected at a safe distance from the un-infected... More>>



 
 



Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown
“Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 