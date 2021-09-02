Lower speed limit proposed for section of Wairere Drive

A proposal to reduce the speed limit from 80kph to 60kph on Wairere Drive, between Arthur Porter Drive and Pukete Road, is now open for community feedback.

The speed limit proposal relates to a resource consent obtained by a developer to develop a site on the corner of Te Rapa Road and Eagle Way. A condition of that consent requires traffic lights to be installed at the intersection of Wairere Drive and Karewa Place, allowing a right turn into (but not out of) Karewa Place from Wairere Drive.

“For the traffic lights to operate safely and to meet the legal obligations for speed limits, we are proposing to reduce the speed limit on Wairere Drive, from Arthur Porter Drive to Pukete Road, from 80kph to 60kph,” says Hamilton City Council’s City Transportation Unit Manager Robyn Denton.

“While the resource consent has been granted, Council still needs to separately agree to reduce the speed limit for the development to go ahead. We can’t reduce a speed limit without consulting with our community first – their feedback is important, as it will inform the final decision,” said Denton.

Council’s data shows the average travelling speeds on this 1.2km section of Wairere Drive are currently around 66kph, indicating that reducing the speed limit to 60kph would have minimal impact on travel time in this area.

“Lowering the speed limit would allow the required traffic lights to be installed at the intersection of Karewa Place and Wairere Drive and the development to proceed,” said Denton.

“A lower speed limit on Wairere Drive would also provide safety benefits for those on foot or bike trying to cross at these busy intersections, aligning with our focus on providing a safe and accessible transport network for all road users.”

The opportunity to give feedback on this proposed change is open now until Monday 27 September.

Click here to share your voice

© Scoop Media

