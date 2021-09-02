Stratford Creative Communities Funding Round Extended

To ensure local arts and cultural projects in the Stratford district can thrive during these uncertain times, the Stratford Creative Communities Assessment Committee is extending the current funding round for an additional two weeks.

Sheila Boyes, Committee Chair says, “We want to remove any barriers to people applying for financial support for their future creative projects.”

“During Alert Level 4 we know that some of our community groups and residents have been unable to successfully complete an application for funding. By extending the closing date out to 17 September, we hope to give people the best opportunity to get their applications in.”

The current Creative Communities funding round was due to close this Friday on 3 September, and will now close on Friday 17 September 2021.

At this stage the extension will not affect the date that applicants will be notified of the outcomes of their applications.

Creative Communities funding can go towards materials, venue and equipment hire, promotional activity and even personnel and administrative costs for arts and cultural activities in the district.

To be eligible for funding the project must support at least one of the following criteria:

· Access and participation - create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

· Diversity - support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities

· Young people - enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

Applicants are encouraged to get in touch with Rhonda Vanstone by emailing rvanstone@stratford.govt.nz or phoning 06 765 6099 for assistance.

For more information on the funding scheme see our website www.stratford.govt.nz/council/services/funding-grants/creative-communities-scheme

