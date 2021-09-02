Wellington City Council and Experience Wellington welcome appointment of Martin Matthews

Martin Matthews has been appointed to the Board of the Wellington Museums Trust, the governing body for Experience Wellington.

Experience Wellington incorporates: City Gallery Wellington, Capital E, Wellington Museum, Space Place at Carter Observatory, Nairn Street Cottage, and the Cable Car Museum, and also supports the operation of the New Zealand Cricket Museum.

Experience Wellington Chair, Jane Wrightson says Mr Matthews brings a wealth of experience at the highest level in relevant governance, strategy, and financial roles.

“Martin joins the board at a time of opportunity and change, with ever expanding audience and community expectations and the ongoing need for investment in technology and maintenance of historic properties. We are delighted with his appointment to the Board.”

Ms Wrightson also acknowledged the work of trustee Rachel Farrant, who has completed three terms.

“Rachel served for eight years as a member of the Trust Board, lending her considerable governance, financial and commercial skills to our work, which has continued to evolve into the successful organisation we enjoy today.”

Mayor Andy Foster says Wellington is currently writing a new chapter in its arts, culture and creative story with the recent release of Aho Tini 2030 – Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy.

“Martin’s immense experience across arts and culture sector will prove invaluable in this, including ten years as Chief Executive at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, and financial management and leadership of projects such as development of Te Ara the Online Encyclopaedia of New Zealand, helping in the growth of Te Papa, and the planning for Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.”

Mr Matthews has also served as a former Auditor-General, and as Secretary of Transport. He is currently the independent chair for Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee, and in 2015 was internationally recognised for his foresight around transport and mobility with his induction into the Intelligent Transport System’s World Congress Hall of Fame.

