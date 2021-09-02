Door-delivered Goods A Target For Thieves

Inspector Leairne Dow, Prevention Manager, Canterbury:

Canterbury Police are reminding the community to keep an eye out for courier deliveries to ensure their goods don’t go missing.

Last year over COVID restriction level 3 and 4, Police noticed an increase in thefts from letter boxes and front doors. Obviously at this time, there are more parcels being delivered, and more chances for your items to be stolen.

This is a busy time for postal deliveries and Police want to remind everyone to do what they can to stop parcel theft.

Also a target could be items left out for pick-up, such as dry-cleaning, food and gifts. Perhaps arrange with the receiver that the items will be hidden from view.

Another issue is opportunity thieves following courier drivers and keeping an eye on deliveries left on door steps. We would like to remind couriers to secure deliveries if possible.

Thieves will take any opportunity to steal, and parcels left on front door steps or in apartment building common areas are an easy target.

Our advice is:

Get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if you are an essential worker.

If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left.

Make sure your delivery instructions are clear, and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.

If you're not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust.

Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items.

Report any suspicious behaviour to Police - e.g. if you see a car following a courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know.

If you see any suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, please contact Police immediately by phoning 111.

© Scoop Media

