Otago Ski Resort Nabs PETA Award

Cardrona Alpine Resort Helps Animals and the Environment With Vegan Options

Otago – As the world’s attention begins to zero in on animal agriculture as a leading cause of climate change, PETA has named Cardona Alpine Resort on New Zealand’s South Island the nation’s Most Vegan-Friendly Ski Resort.

Determined to lead on the sustainability front, the resort boasts a vegan-friendly menu, complete with a range of vegan milkshake flavours, noodle salads, buddha bowls , and wraps. It also recently announced a “no public landfill” policy.

“Not only is Cardrona doing its bit to protect New Zealand’s waterways and natural beauty, it’s also demonstrated that it’s business-savvy,” says PETA spokesperson Laura Jones. “We all know that choosing vegan meals over animal-derived products can help turn down the heat when it comes to climate change, meaning vegan options are our best chance at ensuring snow-covered ski slopes in the future.”

Modelling by National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research scientists based on an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report found that by 2090, snow depths in alpine areas could be reduced to approximately 79% to 35% of their current maximum.

In New Zealand, the “Environment Aotearoa 2019” report found that a 40% increase in pastureland coupled with a 70% increase in the national dairy herd is contributing to the nation’s harmful nitrogen levels, which not only kill river-dwelling animals but also can make drinking water unsafe. Methane (which is up to 30 times more potent than carbon as a heat-trapping gas) from livestock makes up almost three-quarters of agriculture emissions.

In addition to the environmental impact of animal agriculture, animals in the meat and dairy industries are forcibly impregnated, separated from their babies, confined, and brutally slaughtered.

Cardrona will receive a framed certificate and a box of delicious vegan chocolates.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview – notes that New Zealanders who reduce their meat and dairy consumption help prevent future zoonotic pandemics, help reach vital environmental goals, don’t contribute to the suffering of millions of sentient beings, and reduce their chance of developing preventable ailments such as heart disease and some cancers.

