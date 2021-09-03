Bay of Plenty Police urge people to adhere to restrictions

Bay of Plenty Police are urging people to adhere to Alert Level 3 restrictions and stay close to home this weekend.

Alert Level restrictions are in place for the safety of the everyone. Now is not the time to lose sight of that and jeopardise our efforts to date.

People should be staying at home unless they have a reason to travel such as accessing permitted services and if you’re heading out for exercise, whether that’s a walk, bike ride, swim or other activity, keep it local.

Police will be out and about at popular recreational spots to remind people of the restrictions in place.

Motorists should also expect to be stopped and asked about the nature of their travel.

Anyone going long distances to mountain bike trails or beaches can expect to be turned around.

Mountain biking is permitted at Alert Level 3 .However riders need to stick to easy trails they’re familiar with. Choose a trail close to home and don’t go on tracks that are grade 3 or above.

Now is certainly not the time to take up a new sport or hobby.

Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you immediately put others at risk.

Do the right thing this weekend – keep it safe, keep it local.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor

