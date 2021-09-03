Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police carry out DNA testing to help find baby girl’s mother

Friday, 3 September 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating after the discovery of a baby girl’s body at a recycling facility are carrying out a DNA phase in a bid to find out what happened to her and identify her mother.

Police have been making a number of extensive enquiries since the newborn was found at the Onehunga site on August 16th, and are now working through a DNA database to help find her mother.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the investigation team have been working with forensic scientists after the baby girl’s DNA profile was obtained.

A group of people with a potential DNA familial link have been identified.

Police have begun the process of speaking to some of these people in the hope of narrowing the group down and identifying the newborn’s mother.

“This work is extremely complex and will take some time, but we are determined to find some answers for the sake of this little girl,” he says.

“As we’ve said right from the start, we want to make sure the baby’s mum gets the support she needs.”

Work is already well underway reviewing hours of CCTV footage trying to establish how the baby girl got to the recycling facility.

This includes reviewing the movements of more than 100 recycling trucks that had gone to the recycling facility that day.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says it’s a mammoth task.

Police are also reviewing information received from about a dozen people after releasing images of clothing and a blue bag found near the girl at the scene

“We still don’t know for sure whether these items are linked and are keeping an open mind.”

He says it’s not too late for the newborn’s mother or someone within her immediate circle of family or friends to come forward.

“We urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and talk to somebody, whether it’s Police or someone who can notify us on their behalf."

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

