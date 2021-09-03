Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents' opinion survey results provide food for thought

Friday, 3 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The annual results of our survey of more than 800 Kāpiti Coast residents and ratepayers shows satisfaction with Council’s performance remains at a good level overall but has dropped in some areas since last year.

The Council surveys quarterly, and the combined results of the 2020/21 Residents Opinion Survey were presented at the Strategy and Operations Committee meeting yesterday and are available to read on the Council website.

Overall, 74 per cent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with Council’s performance. This compares an overall satisfaction score of 80 per cent for the 2019/20 year.

Kāpiti District Mayor K Gurunathan says the last year has been particularly difficult with key issues and challenges being felt across the district.

“We know the recent rates increase agreed through our recent Long-term Plan process was not well-received by some in our community and this is reflected in some of the survey results,” Mr Gurunathan says.

“We are at a point where action is needed to make sure we secure our district’s future in response to COVID-19, climate change and continued population growth.

“Taking steps to address these issues, which are outlined in the recently adopted Long-term Plan 2021-41, can be worrying for some but are necessary if we are to thrive as a community in years to come.

“We also acknowledge concerns raised by the community and elected members about how some decisions about the Te Uruhi project were made and communicated and this is also reflected in the survey results.”

The survey also showed high satisfaction with the quality of our water supply and the community support available, and reaffirmed that people continue to love and enjoy the facilities Council provides like our libraries, swimming pools and our cycling, walking and bridle paths.

“People love the Kāpiti life and Council is committed to doing its bit to make it a great place to live, work and play. We’ll take the lessons from the survey on board and make changes where we need to address key issues.”

Chief executive Wayne Maxwell says the overall result shows room for improvement.

“The result isn’t what we aspire to but provides us with a good benchmark to help prioritise our efforts. Elected members are keen to workshop the issue to look at what we might do differently,” Mr Maxwell says.

“The survey is one of several tools used to provide the Council with important feedback. We hear from the community in many ways and use information gathered from a range of sources to measure our performance.

“We thank everyone who participated for their time and consideration.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/residentssurvey to find the survey report.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 2/9: 725 Overall Cases


49 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Wellington remains free of new discovered cases... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 