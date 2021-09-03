Mayor Goff welcomes record day for vaccinations in Auckland
Friday, 3 September 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes COVID-19 vaccinations
in Auckland reaching a record 30,477
yesterday.
“This is a great result, reflecting the
community engaging with the need to be vaccinated, the
system responding and staff stepping up to the challenge,”
Goff said.
“New capacity for vaccinations to take
place is being provided with additional GPs, pharmacies,
church events, the Papakura Marae drive-through, the
Auckland Airport Park and Ride drive-through and the new
centre at Trusts Arena contributing to this
result.
“Since Sunday 22 August, the Airport
drive-through has administered 35,000 doses, and is now open
to bookings from the general public who haven’t had their
first dose yet. People who still need to get their first
dose are being encouraged to book in at the drive-through by
visiting Book My Vaccine (bookmyvaccine.nz).
“Getting
vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family
and the community. We want to continue to vaccinate as many
people as we can as quickly as possible.
“A big
thank you to all those working hard on the frontline to make
this vaccination effort possible,” Mayor Goff
said.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 2/9: 754 Overall Cases
27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants
While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>