NZ Jewish Council Statement On New Lynn Attack
Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Jewish Council
The New Zealand Jewish Council expresses its deep dismay
at the abhorrent attack this afternoon in New Lynn, Auckland
and congratulates the police on its swift action in
preventing a worse catastrophe. Our thoughts are with the
victims and we pray for their full, speedy recovery.
Terrorism and support for extremist ideology has no place in
Aotearoa New
Zealand.
