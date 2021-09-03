Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Serious Incident In New Lynn

Friday, 3 September 2021, 7:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Andrew Coster, Commissioner of Police:

Police can confirm that the man shot and killed by police officers in the Countdown Supermarket in Lynn Mall was under Police surveillance because of concerns about his violent, extremist views.

The individual entered the Countdown Supermarket at Lynn Mall at around 2.30pm today. Inside the store, we believe this man took a knife from one of the supermarket shelves and attacked shoppers.

Covert Police Specialist Tactics Group (STG) staff, who had been surveilling and following the man as closely as possible without detection, immediately responded to the attack (within around 60 seconds). The Police staff challenged the man and diverted his attention. He charged at them with the knife and the officers shot him. He died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this event and we are confident this man acted alone.

Six people were injured in the attack. Three people received critical
injuries and were taken to Auckland City Hospital. A fourth person is in a serious condition, and a fifth was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

A sixth victim self-presented at Waitakere Hospital after the incident with moderate injuries.

The attacker was under constant surveillance and was today observed leaving his Glen Eden property and travelling to the supermarket, as he had done previously without incident.

Our Police staff acted quickly and with great courage to stop this man and prevent any further harm to members of the public. I want to acknowledge this quick response and the bravery of the Police staff who responded. I also want to acknowledge all the people who offered assistance at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, their families and those who were caught up in this horrific event. People have an absolute right to feel safe going about their normal activities.

The scene is currently locked down and will be the subject of an extensive scene examination. We are also in the process of compiling witness information and collecting CCTV footage.

Today’s events will now be the subject of investigations by the IPCA and Coroner. The investigations will look into the circumstances of this event and what has occurred.

Police will continue to have a high presence in the area and will be
conducting a number of reassurance patrols over the coming period. We want to assure the community that these were the actions of a lone individual with a violent extremist ideology. He did not represent any New Zealand community and responsibility must lie with him alone.

Police will be ensuring support is available to anyone affected by today’s event. Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not spoken to Police is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting OPERATION RALLY.

Police would like anyone with photos or video of today’s incident to submit this to our investigation. An online portal has been set up and people can access this at https://rally.nzpolice.org

