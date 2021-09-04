Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand Condemns New Lynn Mall Terror Attack

Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:46 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community NZ

3rd September 2021

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community New Zealand strongly condemns the barbaric attack that took place in New Lynn earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by these events, and the community stands in solidarity with the victims of such attacks irrespective of their race, religion, or nationality.

“Such heinous actions have no place anywhere in the teachings of Islam and should not be seen as representation of our faith. These individuals can use any reason to demonstrate their troubled minds – be it religion, racial hatred, or xenophobia”, says Mr Bashir Khan, the President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand.

“Vast majority of Muslims are loyal citizens of the countries they live in and do not condone such actions. The situation in Afghanistan after the recent withdrawal of U.S Troops has seen thousands of Afghan Muslims trying to flee the country in fear of reprisal from the Taliban.

This should serve as a constant reminder that groups such as the Taliban and Islamic state are not representative of Muslims in general, and in fact other Muslims remain their main targets. The terrorists of today have time and again shown that their actions are not bound by the nationality or the religion of their victims. It is therefore the duty of all of us to constantly highlight the true nature of these acts, and not let anyone use it as a justification to divide the society”, he further says.

Coincidently, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand was hosting a virtual seminar tomorrow at 11.00 am on the subject of ‘Countering Violent Extremism’ to ensure that there is dialogue across all New Zealander regardless of their political affiliations, religious beliefs or ethnicity.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans in 210 countries worldwide with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers. The New Zealand branch of this community is a registered charitable organisation and endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

