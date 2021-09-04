Two Arrested After Burglary In Tokoroa

Police have arrested two youths following a burglary at a commercial property

in Tokoroa at 12.30am today.

Six offenders in three stolen cars are alleged to have arrived at the

property, using one of the stolen cars to gain entry to the property.

The offenders loaded stolen property into the cars and left the scene.

Police Units from Taupo, Rotorua and Tokoroa were able to locate the vehicles

but only able to stop one of the cars, and apprehended two offenders.

Police also recovered most of the stolen property.

The two arrested offenders will appear in Rotorua Youth Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the remaining offenders.

© Scoop Media

