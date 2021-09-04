Two Arrested After Burglary In Tokoroa
Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested two youths following a burglary at a
commercial property
in Tokoroa at 12.30am
today.
Six offenders in three stolen cars are alleged
to have arrived at the
property, using one of the stolen
cars to gain entry to the property.
The offenders
loaded stolen property into the cars and left the
scene.
Police Units from Taupo, Rotorua and Tokoroa
were able to locate the vehicles
but only able to stop
one of the cars, and apprehended two offenders.
Police
also recovered most of the stolen property.
The two
arrested offenders will appear in Rotorua Youth Court
today.
Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate
the remaining
offenders.
