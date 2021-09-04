New Lynn Mall Attacks

IWCNZ is shocked and saddened by the attack yesterday at New Lynn Mall. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victims of this tragedy, we pray for their full recovery. We know this tragedy has wide and lasting impacts, on the families of the wounded and those present. We stand in solidarity with victims of violence.

The people of Aotearoa New Zealand came together in an exemplary way after the attacks on Christchurch mosques. Our response was a considered a model globally. We are confident that New Zealanders will come together again to respond to hate, in whatever form it takes. Stereotyping or targeting particular communities causes harm.

We know that many will be feeling unsafe right now. We ask that neighbours check on each other, and where able, assist those who are more vulnerable by offering to do grocery shopping or errands on their behalf over the next few days.

We thank the leadership of this country for their strong response to the incident, and also first responders and those on the scene. We expect that all leaders will act to secure the safety of all New Zealanders.

