New Lynn Mall Attacks
Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand
IWCNZ is shocked and saddened by the attack yesterday at
New Lynn Mall. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the
victims of this tragedy, we pray for their full recovery. We
know this tragedy has wide and lasting impacts, on the
families of the wounded and those present. We stand in
solidarity with victims of violence.
The people of
Aotearoa New Zealand came together in an exemplary way after
the attacks on Christchurch mosques. Our response was a
considered a model globally. We are confident that New
Zealanders will come together again to respond to hate, in
whatever form it takes. Stereotyping or targeting particular
communities causes harm.
We know that many will be
feeling unsafe right now. We ask that neighbours check on
each other, and where able, assist those who are more
vulnerable by offering to do grocery shopping or errands on
their behalf over the next few days.
We thank the
leadership of this country for their strong response to the
incident, and also first responders and those on the scene.
We expect that all leaders will act to secure the safety of
all New
Zealanders.
