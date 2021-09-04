Catholic Bishops Deplore Auckland Terrorist Attack

The Catholic Bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand deplore the terrorist attack on innocent people in the supermarket in New Lynn, Auckland, yesterday.

To those who have been injured, we hold you in our prayers and pray for your recovery. We are deeply saddened, and our hearts go out to you, your whānau, and the wider affected communities.

We are conscious that perpetrators of such terror attacks always seek to divide communities as much as to inflict direct violence on individuals. We know that the actions of this one extremist are his crimes alone.

The Catholic community of Aotearoa New Zealand stands with people of all faiths and alongside people who profess no faith, as a people united against violence in every form.

Signed:

John Dew, Cardinal Archbishop of Wellington, Apostolic Administrator of Palmerston North and NZCBC President

Michael Dooley, Bishop of Dunedin

Patrick Dunn, Bishop of Auckland

Michael Gielen, Auxiliary Bishop of Auckland

Stephen Lowe, Bishop of Hamilton and NZCBC Secretary

Paul Martin SM, Coadjutor Archbishop of Wellington and Apostolic Administrator of Christchurch.

