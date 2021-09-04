Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Terrorist Attacked While On Bail – Unforgiveable Failure Of The System

Saturday, 4 September 2021, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

“The revelation that the terrorist who stabbed six people yesterday had been released on bail in July and was facing active charges shows a total failure inherent in our system,” says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The decision and ability to grant this knowingly dangerous individual bail is a direct dereliction of duty by the court, a titanic failure of the law, or both.”

“The fact is our soft justice system has directly allowed a dangerous ISIS-sympathising terrorist to be put back into our community and attack innocent kiwis. How this has been allowed to happen beggars belief.”

“It should be the number priority of the system to ensure our communities are safe – this hasn’t happened. The fact that the court and the law allowed the considerations of the knowingly dangerous ISIS-sympathiser was put ahead of the community is unforgiveable."

“One of the guiding principles of the Bail Act 2000 is that the court must take into account that certain people who have been charged may pose a risk of harm to the community, and that they may offend again if bailed.”

“Multiple agencies knew the terrorist was an imminent threat to people and yet was allowed into the community.”

“How was this man released?”

“It is clear he was a danger, it was clear he was charged with a violent offence that would carry jail time, and it was clear there was a high probability that he would reoffend.”

“This horrific incident has shone a spotlight on a number of pieces of legislation that have huge gapping holes running through them.”

“Both anti-terrorist laws and current bail laws need immediate changes to stop this from ever happening again.”

“It has been pointed out on multiple occasions the weaknesses and failures of our current bail laws.”

“This violent, dangerous, terrorist, should never have been allowed out onto our streets.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 4/9:20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Death


20 community cases of COVID-19; one death; two new cases in managed isolation; more than 86,000 vaccines administered yesterday... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Political Opinion Should Be Excluded From Hate Speech Protections
The Human Rights Commission has largely endorsed the Government’s proposals to broaden protection against hate speech but does not want political opinion included. In June the Ministry of Justice published a document with six proposed reforms to increase protection against speech that incites discrimination and hatred... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 