Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lockdown Isolation For Those Caught in Digital Divide

Monday, 6 September 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Otautahi Community Housing Trust

Lockdown Isolation Highlighted as Issue For Those Caught in Digital Divide

One of the country’s leading community housing providers is continuing to develop its plans to eliminate the digital inequity for ŌCHT housing tenants living in Christchurch.

Over the last two weeks during the Covid lockdown, the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust has been phoning tenants to talk with them about which devices they use, what they use the internet for, and how having access to high-speed internet would help them in their lives?

ŌCHT Tenancy Relations Manager, James Hadlee, who is managing the Digital Equity Programme, says the team has connected with about 60% of tenants and once the country moves to Level 2, the Trust will door knock those they haven’t been able to reach by phone.

“We are preparing for the official approval of this partnership between Enable and ŌCHT which would see free fibre internet in our tenants’ homes. Lockdown has been a perfect opportunity to contact our tenants to get and give more information. Something that we’ve heard from them is that lockdown isolation is one of the challenges that better access to high-speed internet would help address. Those who live on their own are telling us they would feel less alone with internet connectivity, as well as having access to online grocery delivery and other web-based services – of particular importance when our movement is limited,” he says.

The information the team is gathering will contribute to building a new education service that’ll support people to confidently use their devices and make the most of the online world.

“Doing things that many of us take for granted like being able to navigate websites, set up and use email, use online banking, be safe and secure online, manage passwords, communicate online, install and use useful apps, such as MyMSD, Council Bin Collection app, Metro, Banking apps, Shopping apps, CCC Library (Libby/OverDrive). The proposed free internet service will help tenants enjoy the same benefits as the wider community,” James says.

The ring-around has also confirmed previous survey information that revealed the reason many who don’t have the Internet at home is because they can’t afford it.

“A large number have simple data plans on their mobile phones,” says James. “Cost is an obvious barrier, which is why we’ve also learned 73% of the people we’ve called so far would connect to the new, free fibre broadband service. Half the people we’ve called say they have the skills to use devices and the internet, but 40% say they would be interested in attending free training. Older people tend to be more interested in free digital training,” says James.

Together with the help of Te Wānaga o Aotearoa and its skills programme Kanorau Digital, the training will be undertaken in group sessions in community lounges and other community facilities, and in one-on-one individual sessions for those who need it. OCHT is also grateful to the Rātā Foundation for their financial support which has enabled them to engage Digital Coaching Advisor, Joanne Cantrick.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otautahi Community Housing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 5/9:722 Active Cases


Four new cases have been identified in Auckland today after yesterday's tragic death. 82 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 