Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Floodlight funding a ‘game changer’ for city sports

Monday, 6 September 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A $1 million grant from Trust Waikato will help 21 Hamilton sports fields become safer and pave the way for more people to participate in sport.

Hamilton City Council will use the generous grant to install LED floodlighting facilities at five large parks across the city, tackling an 81-hour-per-week shortfall in field capacity.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the current lack of lighting means people and clubs can’t use the fields on winter weeknights, reducing participation. The installation of high-quality floodlighting will be a “game changer” for city sport and will help transform lives, she said.

“It’s brilliant news, really wonderful. Local sport is invaluable – it helps our communities build connections and shape healthy, active lifestyles. It helps keep us fit and healthy and brings us together.”

“Thanks to the Trust Waikato funding, far more people in our city will be able to participate in their chosen sport because the floodlighting will make more of our sports fields usable at night. Just as importantly, the improved lighting will help people to feel safer, removing another barrier especially for women and girls,” she said.

The upgrades will create a network of high-quality sports parks for the community and visiting teams to use and enjoy.

“It’s fantastic timing to kickstart this as we prepare for massive sporting events including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. With world-class field facilities, we can keep attracting sports events that boost the local economy and create a vibrant, exciting city.”

“But it’s the impact on grass-roots sport that I personally think is most exciting. We’re incredibly grateful for Trust Waikato’s support. It shows the brilliant things we can do for our community when we join forces.”

The floodlighting will be installed at sports fields across Gower Park, Korikori Park, Galloway Park, Porritt Stadium, and Ashurst Park.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting was also thrilled to hear the news.

“I am stoked to see this project gathering steam. Soon we’ll see more and more children, teenagers and adults playing on our fields all year round. A huge thank you to Trust Waikato for helping us to shape a fun and thriving city.

Trust Waikato Chief Executive Dennis Turton said the organisation was pleased to support Council’s floodlighting improvements.

“This project will enable thousands of people to train and play safely whilst combatting the limitations in capacity,” Turton said.

Council has now secured 70% of the required $4.6 million funding to deliver the entire floodlighting project. Trust Waikato’s funding enables Council to progress the first two phases of this mammoth project, scheduled to kick off next year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:821 Overall Cases


Twenty new cases in Auckland have been discovered, with no new cases in Wellington. 117 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 