A Response To Seymour’s Sabotage Of The Right Māori Have To The Equality Of Access To Vaccinations
Monday, 6 September 2021, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Whanau Waipareira
Today Te Whānau o Waipareira was attacked by the Leader
of the ACT Party for supporting it’s communities in
difficulty.
He did so with the full knowledge that the
first Delta death occurred amongst our community with one of
our Māori nannies passing away three days ago. The first
Delta death in Aotearoa.
Seymour stumbled upon his
Māori Ngā Puhi ancestory late in life and used it to
advance his political ambitions. Today he trampled it into
the gutter.
Today he willfuly sabotaged a vaccination
programme where Māori were seeking equality of access to
vaccinations. Nothing more and nothng less.
Mr Seymour
demonstrates his entitlement, his privilege and his disdain
for vulnerable New Zealand communities. Today he
demonstrated he will use us as a brown political football to
kick around and drive hate. Today he destroyed good will and
good faith amongst the team of five million.
Today he
practiced the worst form of politics in the worst possible
time of our nationhood story.
Today Mr Seymour not
only causes hate, but runs the possibility of causing death
should Delta explode in our under vaccinated Māori
communities.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed
Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>