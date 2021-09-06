A Response To Seymour’s Sabotage Of The Right Māori Have To The Equality Of Access To Vaccinations

Today Te Whānau o Waipareira was attacked by the Leader of the ACT Party for supporting it’s communities in difficulty.

He did so with the full knowledge that the first Delta death occurred amongst our community with one of our Māori nannies passing away three days ago. The first Delta death in Aotearoa.

Seymour stumbled upon his Māori Ngā Puhi ancestory late in life and used it to advance his political ambitions. Today he trampled it into the gutter.

Today he willfuly sabotaged a vaccination programme where Māori were seeking equality of access to vaccinations. Nothing more and nothng less.

Mr Seymour demonstrates his entitlement, his privilege and his disdain for vulnerable New Zealand communities. Today he demonstrated he will use us as a brown political football to kick around and drive hate. Today he destroyed good will and good faith amongst the team of five million.

Today he practiced the worst form of politics in the worst possible time of our nationhood story.

Today Mr Seymour not only causes hate, but runs the possibility of causing death should Delta explode in our under vaccinated Māori communities.

