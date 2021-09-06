Operation Rally - Further Update

Attributed to Assistant Commissioner: Investigations, Lauano Sue Schwalger.

The four victims currently in Auckland Hospital following the terrorist attack at Auckland’s LynnMall on Friday are now all in a stable condition. Three remain in ICU, however one of them is expected to be moved to a ward today.

This will leave two in ICU in a stable condition.

This is really positive news and we are continuing to work closely with the victims and their families to ensure they are well supported at this extremely difficult time.

A scene examination has now been completed at the Countdown and LynnMall shopping Centre.

Police will no longer be present however we will still be conducting regular patrols and our community can expect us to be highly visible in the area.

Mall and supermarket management will decide on when they are in a position to reopen to the community.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses as part of our investigation into the attack at LynnMall on Friday.

This work remains ongoing and further witnesses will also be spoken to over the coming days.

The events of Friday will no doubt have been distressing for those present.

The welfare of all those involved in Friday’s incident is a priority for Police, and we are ensuring that appropriate referrals are being made to Victim Support as part of any engagement with the investigation.

