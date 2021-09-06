Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farmers Urged To Enable Staff To Get Vaccinations

Monday, 6 September 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Farmers should do all they can to enable and encourage their staff to get their COVID vaccinations, Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Chris Lewis says.

"I know dairy farms are flat tack with calving and workforce shortages have never been worse. But there's nothing more important than your family's health, and that of your staff and their families."

It would certainly help if district health boards booked a hall in some smaller towns for well-advertised-in-advance day clinics.

"If it's possible to combine getting a jab with a trip into town for the next supermarket shop, or to pick up supplies from Farmlands or Wrightsons, try to make it happen. It's part of being a good boss," Chris said.

"If your nearest urban centre has a walk-in vaccination centre, or a GP clinic is willing to take a short-notice booking, you might even send in a staff member with a few dollars to pick up a morning or afternoon tea shout for the rest of the team."

The sooner we get everyone double-vaccinated, the sooner we might safely take steps to getting back to where we were with travel, events, farmers' markets and all the rest, Chris said.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 