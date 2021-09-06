Farmers Urged To Enable Staff To Get Vaccinations

Farmers should do all they can to enable and encourage their staff to get their COVID vaccinations, Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Chris Lewis says.

"I know dairy farms are flat tack with calving and workforce shortages have never been worse. But there's nothing more important than your family's health, and that of your staff and their families."

It would certainly help if district health boards booked a hall in some smaller towns for well-advertised-in-advance day clinics.

"If it's possible to combine getting a jab with a trip into town for the next supermarket shop, or to pick up supplies from Farmlands or Wrightsons, try to make it happen. It's part of being a good boss," Chris said.

"If your nearest urban centre has a walk-in vaccination centre, or a GP clinic is willing to take a short-notice booking, you might even send in a staff member with a few dollars to pick up a morning or afternoon tea shout for the rest of the team."

The sooner we get everyone double-vaccinated, the sooner we might safely take steps to getting back to where we were with travel, events, farmers' markets and all the rest, Chris said.

