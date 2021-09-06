Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Venture Taranaki, Alert Level 2 Media Statement

Monday, 6 September 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Attributed to Justine Gilliland Venture Taranaki, Chief Executive.

  • We welcome the news today that we will move to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm, tomorrow, Tuesday 7 September, with added restrictions.
  • Venture Taranaki will remain operational, with some of our team moving back into the office under Alert Level 2, with restricted numbers to maintain appropriate social distancing and uphold ministry health guidelines.
  • We continue to support Taranaki enterprises with business advice and connection to funding and additional support measures where eligible, and we encourage anyone who is seeking this support to do so via our website venture.org.nz.
  • We continue to focus on a go local approach, and as more enterprises open up at these reduced levels, I again encourage everyone to go local and make a conscious effort to think and support local enterprises who are now able to operate under Alert Level 2.
  • With a chance that we could be at “Level 2” for some time, we will also continue our promotion of our region to the rest of New Zealand as a great place to visit, live, work and learn, mindful that our tourism, hospitality and events sector depend on visitors to flourish. We look forward to the best summer we can possibly have, collaborating and supporting each other.
  • It is also a reminder to our larger organisations to look at procurement practices to help kickstart our economy where possible, and to also help provide longer-term resilience, encourage development and capability building, and the growth our own suppliers in Taranaki. Venture Taranaki is proud to be signed up to the Procure Local Charter, and initiative of the Engineering Taranaki Consortium, and we are committed to procuring local first wherever we’re able.
  • As we prepare to drop to Alert Level 2 and can move more freely around the region and further afield, we continue to urge people to follow public health recommendations, maintaining good hygiene practices, use the Covid Tracer app or sign in and wear a mask in a public setting. Please continue to check places of interest, and if you are feeling unwell, stay home and call Healthline about a getting a free Covid-19 test.
  • Getting our vaccinations as soon as possible must also continue to be a top priority and is our best defence to protect and minimise the risk to ourselves, our community, and those who are most vulnerable. Vaccinating our communities will support our resilience against the impacts of any future outbreaks and minimise the need for ongoing lockdowns and the negative impacts this has on our economy, particularly our small business community.
  • Business support for local enterprises can still be accessed directly through government agencies for those impacted financially by lockdown via Covid19.co.nz, including the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme, and the Covid-19 Resurgence Support Payment. The government website also has information for workforces and businesses as they start to open again.
  • Me mahi tahi tatou mō te orange o te katoa, we should work together for the wellbeing of everyone.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 