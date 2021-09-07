UPDATE: Op Rally And Avoiding Misinformation
Commissioner Andrew Coster:
Police is
urging the public to exercise some caution when
receiving
unverified information about Friday’s LynnMall attack, through social media
platforms.
While the investigation into the
horrific event at LynnMall on Friday
afternoon is ongoing, Police have been made aware of some false information
being shared on social platforms. I would urge anyone who comes across this
type of information to be aware that much of what is circulating on social
media platforms, is either false, or inaccurate.
It is
natural for some communities to feel more exposed to
negative views.
Police are working very hard with our community liaison staff to ensure local
and ethnic communities feel well informed and supported.
The
events at the supermarket on Friday were the actions of the
deceased
alone, whose views were not representative of any community, and we are not
seeking anyone else.
I want to reassure our community,
including our ethnic communities, that we
are doing everything we can to ensure their safety.
We
are conducting high visibility reassurance patrols around
places of
worship and places where the number of people gathering may be larger than
normal, such as at essential services.
We will be out and about in our
communities ensuring people are and
feel
safe.
We have also been engaging with a number of ethnic community leaders.
Police want
to encourage anyone who has been subjected to behaviour that
puts
them at risk, to contact Police.
People
have an absolute right to feel safe going about their
normal
activities.
If you at any point feel unsafe call 111.