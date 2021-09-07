UPDATE: Op Rally And Avoiding Misinformation

Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police is urging the public to exercise some caution when receiving

unverified information about Friday’s LynnMall attack, through social media

platforms.

While the investigation into the horrific event at LynnMall on Friday

afternoon is ongoing, Police have been made aware of some false information

being shared on social platforms. I would urge anyone who comes across this

type of information to be aware that much of what is circulating on social

media platforms, is either false, or inaccurate.

It is natural for some communities to feel more exposed to negative views.

Police are working very hard with our community liaison staff to ensure local

and ethnic communities feel well informed and supported.

The events at the supermarket on Friday were the actions of the deceased

alone, whose views were not representative of any community, and we are not

seeking anyone else.

I want to reassure our community, including our ethnic communities, that we

are doing everything we can to ensure their safety.

We are conducting high visibility reassurance patrols around places of

worship and places where the number of people gathering may be larger than

normal, such as at essential services.

We will be out and about in our communities ensuring people are and feel

safe.

We have also been engaging with a number of ethnic community leaders.

Police want to encourage anyone who has been subjected to behaviour that puts

them at risk, to contact Police.

People have an absolute right to feel safe going about their normal

activities.

If you at any point feel unsafe call 111.

