Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$751 million investment for Northland’s land transport

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has today announced $751 million of investment in Northland’s land transport network over the next three years to improve safety, keep communities connected and support economic opportunities.

The investment in Northland is part of a $24.3 billion programme of investment planned for New Zealand’s land transport system over the next three years, detailed in Ngā Kaupapa Huarahi o Aotearoa | 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), published today by Waka Kotahi.

“Our investment in Northland through the NLTP will help create a land transport system that gives Northlanders better access to employment and education opportunities, supports the safe and reliable movement of freight and strengthens the resilience of important corridors to keep communities connected,” says Steve Mutton, Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships for Auckland and Northland.

Improving people’s safety is a top priority for Waka Kotahi and we’ll be investing more than $100 million in Northland over the next three years to help reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads.

“This includes adding median barriers and other safety improvements in key locations and reviewing speed limits across a number of corridors, including along 80kms of SH1 from Whangarei to Wellsford, which is a high-risk rural road,” Mr Mutton says.

Work will be completed this NLTP on replacing the one-lane Kaeo Bridge with a new two-lane bridge that will make journeys safer and improve economic outcomes for communities in the Kaeo area.

“Walking and cycling infrastructure in the region will also be developed further with $36 million of investment to encourage people to use active, healthy low carbon travel options. With investments through the NLTP over the next three years we’ll extend shared paths in Whangārei delivering new sections of the Kamo and Tikipunga routes. A new Mangawhai Shared Path in Kaipara will make it safer to walk or ride along busy Molesworth Drive,” Mr Mutton says.

“Work to support safe and efficient freight movements to and from the port at Marsden and to Auckland will also continue, with Northland’s economy reliant on dairy, forestry, farming and horticulture. Through this NLTP we’ll fund a 19km rail link to Marsden Point and upgrade the line between Whangārei and Otira to handle heavier trains.”

Across the region, $344 million will be spent on maintenance and operation of local roads and state highways to support freight and tourism connections.

Full details of the investments being made through the National Land Transport Programme, including detailed regional breakdowns, can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

Editors’ notes:

  • The 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) is a partnership between local government, which invests local funding on behalf of ratepayers, and Waka Kotahi, which invests national funding on behalf of Government through the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF). Funds for the NLTF are collected from petrol excise, road user charges and vehicle registration and licensing fees.
  • The $24.3 billion 2021-24 NLTP includes $15.6 billion from the NLTF and $4.6 billion from local government. Government will also invest $3.8 million in additional Crown funding to deliver specific programmes through the NLTP.
  • NLTP investments are designed to give effect to the strategic priorities outlined in the Government Policy Statement for land transport (GPS).
  • Demand for funding for the 2021-24 NLTP period has been higher than ever before and the Government has provided additional financing of $2 billion that will enable Waka Kotahi to deliver more for New Zealand with its co-investment partners.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 