Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$178 million transport investment in the West Coast

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 10:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency today announced $178 million of investment in the West Coast’s land transport system that will deliver a safer, more resilient transport system.

The planned investments are detailed in Ngā Kaupapa Huarahi o Aotearoa | 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP), published today by Waka Kotahi - www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

The planned $178 million investment in the West Coast is part of the Government’s wider $24.3 billion investment in the land transport system across Aotearoa during the next three years.

“Most of the investment on the West Coast during this NLTP period – more than $142 million - will be spent on maintaining and operating the state highway and local road networks,” says James Caygill, Director Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi.

“This includes investing in maintaining road condition, drainage and structures, and specific river and slope protection works, critical in getting goods to market and keeping the network safe and open.

“Highways in the region are frequently closed by slips, rockfalls and flooding and this investment will help build resilience into the network to reduce the number of closures. A range of projects to improve the safety and reliability of routes are planned at vulnerable locations.”

Mr Caygill says $18 million will be invested in safety across the region, including at high-risk locations along 60kms of SH6 to help save lives, and $14 million on local road and state highway improvements.

Waka Kotahi will also continue to work closely with local government and the Franz Josef community to find sustainable ways to maintain access to the glacier and the town.

“To maintain and strengthen vital freight connections, planning will continue during this NLTP for the replacement of single-lane bridges on the region’s network, the next being at Stoney Creek. This follows the recent replacement of the single-lane wooden Ahaura Bridge with a new two-lane bridge.

“To support the freight network, 21kms of rail track will be re-sleepered, 15kms of track re-railed and other civil and track works carried out to improve the resilience and reliability of the West Coast’s vital rail links.

“During this NLTP, we will also investigate the best use of resilience investment along SH7 Lewis Pass and SH73 Arthur’s Pass to strengthen alternative links to Canterbury and the freight hubs at Christchurch International Airport and Lyttelton Port.”

Full details of the investments being made through the National Land Transport Programme, including detailed regional breakdowns, can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 