$1.1 billion investment in Otago/Southland land transport

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has today announced a $1.1billion investment in the Otago/Southland land transport system to create a safe, resilient land transport system that supports economic recovery and growth.

Waka Kotahi has published details of the planned investment in the two regions’ transport systems as part of a wider $24.3 billion investment in the New Zealand transport system set out in Ngā Kaupapa Huarahi o Aotearoa | 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

The $1.1 billion investment planned for Otago and Southland over the next three years is a 12% increase compared to the previous NLTP, says James Caygill, Director Regional Relationships, Waka Kotahi.

“Safety is a top priority for Waka Kotahi so we will be investing $61 million in Otago and Southland during the next three years to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the region’s roads. This includes safety improvements on SH1 between Palmerston and Herbert, SH88 between Dunedin and Port Chalmers and the SH93/SH1 intersection in Mataura.

“The level of investment in road safety and essential maintenance across Otago/Southland is 71% of the total planned investment for these two regions, reflecting the importance we place on keeping all New Zealanders safe on the roads.

“To help keep the region moving, $90 million will be invested in public transport and $63 million in low-carbon walking and cycling projects. This includes funding for walking and cycling projects in Gore, Queenstown, Bluff and Dunedin, where work will be completed this NLTP period on the SH88 shared path between St Leonards and Port Chalmers.

“Investment though the NLTP will contribute to a land transport system for Otago and Southland that will be safer and easier for people to use, supporting the region’s economy and keeping communities connected.”

A start will be made during the next three years on delivering the $90 million NZ Upgrade Programme of transport improvements in Queenstown, and Stage 1 of the new arterial road in Queenstown Town Centre, as well as streetscape improvements already underway, being funded through Crown Infrastructure Partners and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Full details of the investments being made through the National Land Transport Programme, including detailed regional breakdowns, can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

Editors’ notes:

  • The 2021-24 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) is a partnership between local government, which invests local funding on behalf of ratepayers, and Waka Kotahi, which invests national funding on behalf of Government through the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF). Funds for the NLTF are collected from petrol excise, road user charges and vehicle registration and licensing fees.
  • The $24.3 billion 2021-24 NLTP includes $15.6 billion from the NLTF and $4.6 billion from local government. Government will also invest $3.8 million in additional Crown funding to deliver specific programmes through the NLTP.
  • NLTP investments are designed to give effect to the strategic priorities outlined in the Government Policy Statement for land transport (GPS).
  • Demand for funding for the 2021-24 NLTP period has been higher than ever before and the Government has provided additional financing of $2 billion that will enable Waka Kotahi to deliver more for New Zealand with its co-investment partners.

