Council gears up to move to COVID-19 Delta Alert L2 safely

The Kāpiti Coast District Council is putting plans in place to re-open its community facilities safely following yesterday’s announcement that all of New Zealand, except for the greater Auckland area, will move to Delta Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday 7 September).

Mayor K Gurunathan says while the move to Delta Alert Level 2 is welcome we must continue to take a cautious approach – it’s not quite business as usual just yet.

“The Council is putting measures in place to enable its customer facing activities and facilities to reopen and operate safely however, given the short notice, some of our community facilities may operate a little differently for the next few days.

“It is important that we follow the government’s alert level guidance to help keep people safe. This will see us place limits on the number of people who can be in our indoor facilities at one time and people will be required to wear face masks when engaging with the Council team and must scan QR codes when they access our community facilities.

“There is a bit of detail to be worked through and the Council team will be updating the Council website throughout the day and will do their best to let everyone know what to expect when they visit our parks, playgrounds, community halls, transfer stations, pools, libraries and service centres.

“Please be patient, we know there is a bit of uncertainty, but it is important that we take the time to get this right.

“I acknowledge that the past few weeks have placed an enormous strain on many people and businesses in our community.

“No one wants to see us return to a lockdown situation anytime soon so we must all continue to play by the rules and heed the government’s calls to get tested if we are feeling unwell and get vaccinated.

“This will help ensure we do not lose sight of any of the gains we have made and will help keep our whanau, friends and community safe.”

To stay up-to-date with Council services and opening times at Alert Level 2 visit the Council’s website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz, follow the Council’s Facebook or Instagram page or sign up to receive the Council’s weekly e-newsletter Everything Kāpiti and Antenno alerts.

For more information on COVID-19 Delta Alert Level 2 requirements visit https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/alert-level-2/

Summary of Council services at Alert Level 2 – what to expect

Note: the information below is subject to change. Please visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz for updates on Council services at Alert Level 2.

Coastlands Aquatic Centre and Ōtaki Pool · The Coastlands Aquatics Centre and Ōtaki Pool will be open for lane swimming on Wednesday 8 September with social distancing in place. · Learn to Swim is on hold pending further work on set up for social distancing. · Aqua Fitness classes in the main pools are running with class numbers limited to 24 · Saunas and spas will be closed. · People must scan QR codes on entry and always adhere to the physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older must wear face masks in reception areas and change rooms. Libraries · Our libraries will resume normal business hours from Wednesday 8 September but there will be limits on how many can be in our libraries at one time. · People must scan QR codes on entry and always adhere to the physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older must wear face masks when visiting our libraries and engaging with our libraries team. Service Centres · The Paraparaumu, Ōtaki and Waikanae Service Centres will reopen on Wednesday 9 September. · There will be limits on how many can be in our service centres at one time. · People must scan QR codes on entry and always adhere to the physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older must wear face masks when visiting our service centres and engaging with our Council team. Community Halls · Community Halls will be available from Wednesday 8 September. · A maximum of 50 people can be inside our halls at one time. · People must scan QR codes on entry and always adhere to the physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older must wear face masks when using our community halls. Public toilets · All public toilet facilities will be open by end of Wednesday 8 September. · People must scan QR codes when using these facilities. · People 12 years and older are encouraged to wear face masks when using these facilities. Playgrounds · Playgrounds will reopen on Wednesday 8 September. · People must scan the QR codes located onsite and always adhere to physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older are encouraged to wear face masks when visiting our playgrounds. Parks, open spaces, and sports fields · Community sports are limited to groups of 100 in a defined space. The 100-person limit includes all players, officials, and spectators. · People must scan the QR codes located onsite and adhere to physical distancing requirements as far as practical. · People 12 years and older are encouraged to wear face masks when using these spaces. Dog parks · Dog parks will reopen on Wednesday 8 September. · People must scan the QR codes located onsite and always adhere to physical distancing requirements. · People 12 years and older are encouraged to wear face masks when visiting our playgrounds.

