Wellington City Council Services And Facilities In Capital At Alert Level 2

Following the Government announcement, Wellington City Council can confirm the status of its services and facilities as the region moves into Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm tonight (Tuesday 7 September).

Under Alert Level 2, most of Council’s services and facilities will return to normal operations, but contact tracing, mask wearing and some restrictions will be in place to keep staff and the community safe.

While the new Level 2 has some more freedom for the Capital, we need to adhere to the safety protocols as directed by the Ministry of Health as we can’t afford to undo the hard work we’ve done to get here already, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We’re pleased our grounds, tracks and playgrounds plus many of our facilities will be able to reopen to the public this week, but hours and programmes will be limited and with strict health and safety restrictions in place. We recommend checking their websites for more details.

“With so many Council services reopening we need to remember it is mandatory to wear a mask indoors and on public transport, and to scan in wherever you go – or manually do it if you don’t have the technology.

“There is still a chance of transmission, and these simple acts can help keep that risk at bay and our community safe every day.”

To keep everyone safe when visiting any of our facilities or venues under Alert level 2:

Wear a mask if you are 12 years and over – unless you hold an exemption from the Ministry of Health COVID-19 website. You can remove masks to eat and drink, and when exercising or swimming.

Most customer facing staff will also be wearing masks unless they are not required to for safety reasons.

Scanning or signing in is a condition of entry for all Council facilities and venues. This applies to visitors, contractors and couriers entering our spaces.

Most sites will need to limit the number of visitors to provide 2-metres social distancing for them – please follow the signs and guidance of our staff.

Some larger facilities have a different number limit based on the 2-metre distancing rules and mask wearing, and/or have separate entrances where they can section different groups off.

Most sites will have security staff to help manage queues and scanning in, to free up staff.

Use EFTPOS or other contactless payments if you can. We will accept cash but prefer not to for hygiene reasons.

Please follow the guidance of our staff and signage to keep everyone safe when sharing our spaces.

As the Health Order we are following has not been released by central government, this guidance may be subject to change. Please check our website for the latest information.

Pools and Recreation:

Pools and recreation centres will be open from Thursday 9 Sept – except the main pools at Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre and Keith Spry Pools as maintenance work was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Please keep at least 2-meter physical distancing at pools, gyms and recreation centres.

Swimwell and Club Active members will be notified directly regarding programmes and resuming their membership at Level 2.

As part of your sportsground booking the pavilions and changing rooms will be open for use. Please use the QR code sign to scan in on arrival.

For more information about all pools and recreation centres at Alert Level 2 visit wellington.govt.nz/recreation.

Waste, rubbish and recycling:

Rubbish and recycling collection services are operating as usual.

The Southern Landfill and Transfer Station are open but with some restrictions in place, to allow for social distancing and the kiosk will be contactless payment where possible.

The Tip Shop and Recycling Centre are open with level 2 protocols in place. Recycling drop-off at the Recycling Centre will be delineated to allow for social distancing.

Contact tracing will be in place.

Libraries:

All libraries will reopen from Thursday 9 September.

Return slots at all branches will open on Wednesday if people wish to return any items.

Please scan or check in when you arrive - stay at least 2-metres apart from other visitors and staff.

There may be queues at peak times as we limit the number of visitors to meet social distancing requirements, so please follow guidance from our staff.

Please keep visits to under 30 minutes while we’re limiting the number of visitors too.

All events and programming, including the Hive Makerspace, are closed.

Parking enforcement:

Parking will have normal operations.

Building Inspections:

We will be conducting inspections on building consents as usual in Alert Level 2. Sites must have all measures and protocols in place in accordance with MBIE construction sector guidance and NZ COVID-19 Construction protocols.

Resource Consents, compliance and monitoring and subdivision certifications:

Person-to-person meetings with a planning technician or planners are not available but are available virtually through Microsoft Teams.

For new resource consent applications, and non-resource consent applications we encourage you to apply online.

We will be monitoring resource consents as usual in Alert Level 2. Sites must have all measures and protocols in place in accordance with MBIE construction sector guidance and NZ COVID-19 Construction protocols

Where safe, we will be investigating environmental complaints in Alert Level 2. All COVID-19 precautions and protocols will be adhered to.

We are able to provide the full subdivision certification process.

Public Health:

Operating as normal with safety protocols in place where required.

Animal control team will be operating as normal. Stray dogs will be taken to Moa Point, but it is not open to the public, and dogs can only be collected by arrangement.

General:

Harbourside Market will be closed until Level 1.

Manners Street Service Centre open.

Council committee meetings will operate via Zoom for the remainder of the week. Advice to be taken on meeting management will determine the venue going forward.

The cemetery gates are open at Level 2, and they are open for all services with guidelines required including scanning and mask wearing. Up to 50 people can attend chapel services (indoor services). Up to 100 people can attend burial services (outdoor services).

Public toilets will all reopen over the next week with QR codes installed.

Escooters are operational at all levels but have strict hygiene protocols in place including regular sanitising.

Indoor hospitality venues have a limit of 50 people, outdoor venues a limit of 100 people.

Most of our community centres will be open at Alert Level 2. Please contact your local centre to confirm before you visit, and for information about courses and programmes.

Toi Pōneke arts centre will be open to residents and public from Thursday and the gallery exhibition opens on Friday 10 September.

Masks are mandatory on all public transport, including the Cable Car.

