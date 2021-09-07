Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Kāpiti Food Fair Welcomes Tui Winner And Country Music Artist Jody Direen

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Food Fair

When the Kāpiti Food Fair promises its community a good time, they’re not kidding – the Fair is thrilled to announce this year’s headline act, AMA Tui Winner for Best Country Artist, Jody Direen.

A vibrant part of the Australasia country music scene since 2015, Jody has been on a fast track with her career. She’s toured New Zealand and Australia, performed with country acts like Tim McGraw, and supported Kenny Rogers, LeAnne Rimes and Scott McCreery on their NZ tour.

A homegrown talent who won her first Tui in 2017 and was a finalist for the same award in 2021, Jody Direen is excited to be a part of the Tuatara Stage line-up on December 4th and to meet the Kāpiti community.

“Visiting the Kāpiti Coast has been on my bucket list for forever,” shared Jody. “I’ve heard about the friendly people, sandy beaches, and spectacular landscapes – I'm excited to finally be on my way. Not only do I get to visit and experience the heart and soul of the Kāpiti community, but I get to perform as part of the Kāpiti Food Fair, an iconic, family friendly event. I’m looking forward to sharing my music with everyone as we indulge in a beautiful day together with some of my favourite tunes from the Smokin’ Ashes album released in 2020.”

“We’re known for our Fair motto: GOOD friends, GOOD times and GOOD food,” said Helene Judge, co-owner of the Fair, “and in keeping with that we had to have Jody as part of our day. Our key demographic is women aged 25 to 55 who bring their tribe, kids, partner, folks, the whole whanau or their friends. We think they’ll love the vibrancy of Jody and her award-winning country pop music...and, we can now definitely add GOOD music to our motto now!”

This year the Fair has switched its online ticketing platform to Humanitix. “A key reason to do that was because of its base in New Zealand and Australia with real people ready to help in real time,” said Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. “Importantly, Humanitix is a registered charity for the tech generation and their event platform is how they raise money to make an impact. Your booking fee covers their costs, and everything else goes to their education projects that help to change lives. The Kāpiti Food Fair has chosen to support ‘A better start for disadvantaged Māori and Pasifika students’ – the Humanitix booking fee is included in our ticket prices, so the great thing is – there is nothing extra to pay at the checkout.”

The Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 4th, 2021 at the Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are $10 per adult, children up to 16 are free and those with a Gold Card or Student ID are only $5. Why not get your tickets now so you’re ready for the big day? Well-behaved, on a lead crowd-friendly pets can come, too! Head over to Humanitix to book your tickets now >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2021

To operate, the Fair needs to be in COVID Alert Level 1. If we are at 2, 3 or 4 in the days leading up to the Fair, we will CANCEL and TRANSFER tickets to the 2022 Fair on Saturday 3 December 2022 or REFUND.

