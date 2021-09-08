Dunedin Police seeking witnesses to serious assault
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Dunedin Police are seeking the public’s help to
identify witnesses to a
serious assault.
Police
are investigating an assault that occurred near the
intersection of
Cumberland and Dundas Streets on 31
July at around 10:35pm.
A group of female students
were walking along Cumberland Street when they
attacked
by a group of up to six youth offenders.
Three people
were hospitalised, one with serious injuries and two with
minor
injuries.
Police are aware of a number of
people walking and driving past while the
incident
occurred.
We would like to speak to anyone who
witnessed this incident.
Police are particularly
interested in speaking to a group of men, who
were
driving a Black Ford Ranger ute and pulled over to
help the victims as we
believe they have information
that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with
information that could assist Police is asked to contact us
on
105 and quote file number
210801/8794.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 855 Cases
15 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 210 cases have recovered in Auckland and 8 in Wellington, and over 4 million doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed
Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>