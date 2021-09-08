Dunedin Police seeking witnesses to serious assault



Dunedin Police are seeking the public’s help to identify witnesses to a

serious assault.

Police are investigating an assault that occurred near the intersection of

Cumberland and Dundas Streets on 31 July at around 10:35pm.

A group of female students were walking along Cumberland Street when they

attacked by a group of up to six youth offenders.

Three people were hospitalised, one with serious injuries and two with minor

injuries.

Police are aware of a number of people walking and driving past while the

incident occurred.

We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

Police are particularly interested in speaking to a group of men, who were

driving a Black Ford Ranger ute and pulled over to help the victims as we

believe they have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact us on

105 and quote file number 210801/8794.

