Police ask the community to keep at it, under Alert Level 2

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 2:42 pm
New Zealand Police

Police across the country are reminding people to stick with the rules as 
most of the country spends its first day at Alert Level 2 today.

We are relying on people to do the right thing, for the safety of all of us.

Alert Level 2 this time has some new restrictions, such as the wearing of 
face coverings, and mandatory record-keeping at venues. Further information 
is available on the Government’s Covid19 website.

Police aim to operate pragmatically and with a high-trust approach regarding 
the new rules.

Again, most people are complying with these restrictions, and Police thanks 
the majority who are doing their bit.

For those in Tāmaki Makaurau, who remain at Alert Level 4 for longer – 
thank you for your efforts in helping keep New Zealand safe.

Compliance data

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 202 people have been charged with a 
total of 217 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (7 September 2021).

Of the charges filed, 196 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and 21 
were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 145 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 44 for Failure 
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches, 
and nine for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 515 people were warned for 518 offences.

Of the formal warnings 222 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 
159 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 136 for 
Health Act Breaches, and one was for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs 
Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19 
related breaches.

As at 5pm on 7 September 2021, Police have issued 3,872 infringements 
nationwide.

2936 of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for 
Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential 
personal movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 936 infringements 
have been issued as follows:
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal 
movement (AL4) – 500
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal 
movement (AL3) – 350
· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 86

Police have now received a total of 17,907 105-online breach notifications.

11,018 were about a gathering, 5,141 were about a business, and 1,748 were 
about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 11,266 Covid-19 
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (8,093) of calls were requests for information.

