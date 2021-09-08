Police ask the community to keep at it, under Alert Level 2
Police across the country are reminding people to stick
with the rules as
most of the country spends its first day at Alert Level 2 today.
We are relying on people to do the right thing, for the safety of all of us.
Alert Level 2 this time has some new restrictions,
such as the wearing of
face coverings, and mandatory record-keeping at venues. Further information
is available on the Government’s Covid19 website.
Police aim to operate pragmatically and with
a high-trust approach regarding
the new rules.
Again, most people are complying with these
restrictions, and Police thanks
the majority who are doing their bit.
For those in Tāmaki Makaurau, who
remain at Alert Level 4 for longer –
thank you for your efforts in helping keep New Zealand safe.
Compliance data
Since Alert Level 4 came
into place, 202 people have been charged with a
total of 217 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (7 September 2021).
Of the charges filed, 196 were for offences
committed in Alert Level 4 and 21
were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.
Of these, 145 are for
Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 44 for
Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches,
and nine for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 515 people were warned for 518 offences.
Of the formal warnings 222
were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
159 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 136 for
Health Act Breaches, and one was for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
Since 19 August 2021, Police have been
issuing infringements for COVID-19
related breaches.
As at 5pm on 7 September 2021, Police have
issued 3,872 infringements
nationwide.
2936 of
these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily
for
Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential
personal movement.
Since
the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 936
infringements
have been issued as follows:
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal
movement (AL4) – 500
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal
movement (AL3) – 350
· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 86
Police have now received a total of 17,907 105-online breach notifications.
11,018 were
about a gathering, 5,141 were about a business, and 1,748
were
about a person.
In addition to the online
breach notifications, a total of 11,266
Covid-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.
The majority (8,093) of calls were requests for information.