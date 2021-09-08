Police ask the community to keep at it, under Alert Level 2

Police across the country are reminding people to stick with the rules as

most of the country spends its first day at Alert Level 2 today.

We are relying on people to do the right thing, for the safety of all of us.

Alert Level 2 this time has some new restrictions, such as the wearing of

face coverings, and mandatory record-keeping at venues. Further information

is available on the Government’s Covid19 website.

Police aim to operate pragmatically and with a high-trust approach regarding

the new rules.

Again, most people are complying with these restrictions, and Police thanks

the majority who are doing their bit.

For those in Tāmaki Makaurau, who remain at Alert Level 4 for longer –

thank you for your efforts in helping keep New Zealand safe.

Compliance data

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 202 people have been charged with a

total of 217 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (7 September 2021).

Of the charges filed, 196 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and 21

were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 145 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 44 for Failure

to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches,

and nine for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 515 people were warned for 518 offences.

Of the formal warnings 222 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

159 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 136 for

Health Act Breaches, and one was for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19

related breaches.

As at 5pm on 7 September 2021, Police have issued 3,872 infringements

nationwide.

2936 of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for

Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential

personal movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 936 infringements

have been issued as follows:

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal

movement (AL4) – 500

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal

movement (AL3) – 350

· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 86

Police have now received a total of 17,907 105-online breach notifications.

11,018 were about a gathering, 5,141 were about a business, and 1,748 were

about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 11,266 Covid-19

related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (8,093) of calls were requests for information.

