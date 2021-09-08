Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Whare Hukahuka Brings Hope By Awarding An E-commerce Scholarship With Partner Manurewa Marae

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 5:03 pm
Press Release: Te Whare Hukahuka

During a time of uncertainty and a covid pandemic, Te Whare Hukahuka brings hope by awarding an e-commerce scholarship with partner Manurewa Marae.

For the second year Te Whare Hukahuka will be rolling a three month E-commerce programme ‘Ka Hao i te Ao’. This programme is an important part of our company’s mission statement, to improve the lives of 10 million indigenous people. The Ka Hao i Te Ao programme is tailored to assist in growing Māori and Pasifika extra income through an online E-commerce programme created to help you launch and foster the growth of an online store in just 12 weeks.

We have $1.3 million dollars worth of scholarships to help cover the $7500 fees for the programme, which is sourced from government funding and donations. The programme is set to begin October 3rd 2021.

Te Whare Hukahuka have partnered with a variety of organisations and hope to build on these relationships to pave the way to support whānau and individual wealth through learning about the power of e-commerce together.

Manurewa Marae is one of our valued partners that make up the wider Te Whare Hukahuka whānau.

Manurewa Marae originated from the vision and passion of a handful of whānau living in Manurewa, who wanted a marae to support Tangihanga and ensure that Tikanga, Kawa and heritage were maintained. The Marae has now grown with the community into a beautiful safe haven where whānau, organisations and people of all cultures can go and learn in a vibrant and sacred setting.

Manurewa Marae is currently in the midst of running a pilot programme Ngā Tini Whetū to help their whānau be more sustainable. Manurewa Marae thinks Ka Hao would be a great complement to this programme. The Manager of Ngā Tini Whetū, Ness Wilcox, had this to say about the Ka Hao programme:

“The scholarship that Te Whare Hukahuka are offering is an incredible opportunity for whānau to showcase their products or services online by providing a platform for whānau to access specialised training and upskilling towards building their online presence.”

Ness believes that E-commerce is useful for whānau and the community because:

“With the recent COVID-19 pandemic we witnessed many businesses suffer, in particular, small businesses. I believe this scholarship provides a stepping stone for whānau to get their business online so they are protected in the future should we continue to go into lockdowns.”

With the selection process underway, Te Whare Hukahuka are pleased to announce Kahleyn Evans from the Manurewa Marae Community as one of our first successful recipients of a $7500 e-commerce scholarship.

Kahleyn Evans, a rangatahi applicant who completed the application process by completing all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges’ with enthusiasm and confidence.

These comfort challenges are a series of videos applicants take of themselves, reflecting on everyday uncomfortable situations they may find themselves in.

When applicants take action to complete their comfort challenges, it proves that the applicant is enthusiastic, passionate and are willing to learn the e-commerce skills Te Whare Hukahuka teach.

Te Whare Hukahuka are extending the application closing date to the 22nd of September due to covid-19 and the impact it has on whānau. The new start date of the programme will be the 3rd of October.

