Water supply update for 9 September

13 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 256 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>
Ombudsman: OIA complaints rise in six months The figures show the Chief Ombudsman received 722 complaints about Official Information Act (OIA) decisions during this period. This was up 8 per cent on the 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 period during which 667 complaints were received. The Chief Ombudsman also received 183 complaints about Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) responses in the first half of this year... More>>
Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>
The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>
The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>
Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>