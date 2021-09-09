Pharmacy supporting members of the Korean community with their vaccinations

Members of Auckland’s Korean community today embraced the opportunity to be vaccinated at Unichem Browns Bay – with 209 people receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arriving at a special clinic set up behind the Clyde Road pharmacy, members were welcomed by Korean Women’s Association of New Zealand member Diana Lee.

“Many of our older Korean elders can’t speak English so I’m here to help translate information and answer any questions they may have,” Lee said.

Amongst the group was 15-year-old Dilworth School student Shawn Kwon who was in attendance with this family.

Kwon, who has having his first dose, wasn’t fazed by the injection and said it didn’t hurt at all.

Despite the heavy rain, it was a good turnout, which pleased Pharmacist Christina Shin.

“It’s gone really well and we are pleased to be able to offer this service to the Korean community,” she said.

There are now 41 Auckland pharmacies participating in the vaccine rollout programme.

Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand Inc President Rhiannon Braund says the adaptable approach taken by pharmacies in providing COVID-19 vaccinations is commendable.

“It’s great to see the pharmacy profession continuing to innovate and remove access barriers for individuals and whānau, and provide an adaptable approach to help more people get their vaccinations,” Braund said.

“Pharmacy has proven to be responsive, able to upscale rapidly, and to provide safe and timely access to vaccination services for their communities.”

Unichem Browns Bay vaccination clinic is open daily (from 9am) and anyone is welcome to book an appointment. People can make a booking online at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

Korean Women’s Association of New Zealand member Diana Lee gives information to a Korean family as they wait in line for their vaccinations.

© Scoop Media

