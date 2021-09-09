Mental health charity encourages Kiwis to light a candle this World Suicide Prevention Day

Mental health charity MATES in Construction is urging Kiwis to light a candle in their window at 8pm on September the 10th to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

MATES in Construction is a mental health charity which works with people in the construction sector to promote mental health and prevent suicide.

MATES CEO Victoria McArthur says lighting a candle on World Suicide Prevention Day is a way to support efforts to prevent suicide.

“Around the world, 1 in 100 deaths are caused by suicide. It touches every community and every family in New Zealand. In our industry, we are losing on average one person a week to suicide.

“This Friday, we are asking Kiwis to light a candle to raise awareness, to remember those we have lost to suicide and those who have survived.

“As New Zealanders continue to battle COVID-19, we’ve seen the mental health effect of the ongoing stress and uncertainty. For people still in lockdown, for people worried about the future, these are very challenging times.

“Now more than ever we need to focus on our people, check in on our mates, and make sure everyone has access to proper mental health support.

“At a time when many of us are isolated, lighting a candle in each of our homes is a way that we can come together, show our support for each other, and help people who are going through a difficult time. Please reach out for help if you need it.” says Victoria McArthur.

