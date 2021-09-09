Christchurch Airport incident over

The incident which has seen the Christchurch Airport terminal evacuated is over.

Level 1 of the terminal was evacuated soon after 0800 after a suspicious item was found at the screening point.

Police are in charge of the inquiry and say no threats have been made.

Several flights have been affected and several hundred passengers impacted.

The terminal has re-opened and people are re-entering.

