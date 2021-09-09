Christchurch Airport incident over
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport
The incident which has seen the Christchurch Airport
terminal evacuated is over.
Level 1 of the terminal was
evacuated soon after 0800 after a suspicious item was found
at the screening point.
Police are in charge of the
inquiry and say no threats have been made.
Several flights
have been affected and several hundred passengers
impacted.
The terminal has re-opened and people are
re-entering.
